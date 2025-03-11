Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: predator, Skinner

A Look Inside Predator Vs Spider-Man From Marvel Comics

A Look Inside Predator Vs Spider-Man #1 from Marvel Comics by Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira out in April 2025

Article Summary Explore "Predator Vs Spider-Man" by Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira and its epic showdown.

Meet "Skinner," a Predator unlike any other, in a gripping four-issue Marvel Comics series.

Experience a heat wave blackout in NYC as Spider-Man faces his fiercest challenge yet.

Discover six unique covers and interior artwork, with Peter Parker's urban jungle twist.

You may have read about Predator Vs Spider-Man by Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira first on Bleeding Cool. But we've had to rely on a press release to get a look inside its pages…

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 – 75960621119700111

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Virgin Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA – 75960621119700118

Foil Variant Cover by GREG LAND – 75960621119700131

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN – 75960621119700141

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS – 75960621119700117

Design Variant Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA – 75960621119700116

Promo Art Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ – 75960621119700121

On Sale 4/23

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood.

"PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN is the latest four-issue epic pitting pop culture's bloodiest hunter against Marvel super heroes. The series will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history… In Predator vs. Wolverine, readers saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN! Today, fans can check out all six covers of the debut issue, on sale April 23, along with never-before-seen interior artwork. "Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York," Percy said. "It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven. Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja — who we're calling Skinner — has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

