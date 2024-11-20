Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, predator

Marvel To Launch Predator Vs Spider-Man In 2025

Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira will be creating a new Marvel series coming in 2025, Predator Vs Spider-Man.

Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira will be creating a new Marvel series coming in 2025, Predator Vs Spider-Man. This will follow Predator Vs Black Panther and Predator Vs Wolverine.

Here is how the previous two series have been described…

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE

by Benjamin Percy, Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito

Worlds collide in the first-ever crossover between the Marvel Universe and the Predator mythos! The bloodthirsty saga you've been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life – across the ages, against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator will destroy everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory – or glorious death! Superstar writer Benjamin Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all of pop culture to their knees! But will Wolverine's adamantium skull join the bones of countless other prey? Or will he prove, once again, that he's the best there is? Collecting PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #1-4. PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER

by Benjamin Percy, Chris Allen

Continuing in the smash hit action of PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE, the iconic alien hunters set their sights on the Black Panther! You saw the Marvel Universe's most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE…and survive. Now Earth lives on in Predator lore, a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda's vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger? COLLECTING: Predator vs. Black Panther (2024) 1-4

