Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: galaxy, graphic novel, Jadzia Axelrod, LGBTQ, Rye Hickman, trans, ya

Galaxy, The First Marvel Or DC Trans Superhero With Her Own Series

Galaxy, created by Jadzia Axelrod, is the first trans superhero at Marvel or DC Comics to have her own series

Jadzia Axelrod is an American comic book writer, illustrator, author, and The Voice of Free Planet X podcaster. She's written comics such as The Battle of Blood And Ink from Tor, webcomics like Frankenstein's Support Group for Misunderstood Monsters, as well as Hawkgirl from DC Comics. But she may be best known for creating the original trans superhero Galaxy in the DC Comics graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star with Vash Taylor published in 2022. Which last week, got a sequel, Galaxy: As the World Falls Down with Rye Hickman, as Galaxy also stars in the new Justice League Quarterly and spin-off series, Justice League: Dream Girls. And on her Planet X Dispatch newsletter, she has dived into that journey and recognises her accomplishment. From everything I know, this should never have worked.

"Many years ago—before the Pandemic, even, which makes it feel like a lifetime ago—I had a meeting with editors at DC Comics about their burgeoning YA line. My agent at the time had set it up; he had sent his actually successful authors to DC and they had struck out, so maybe me, who had written and drawn comics no one had read, would succeed where they had not. The DC editors laid out everything they wanted (stories about characters people knew) and didn't want (stories with new characters) and I responded with four two-sentence pitches. The first three pitches were about characters everyone knew, as instructed. But the last one, tacked on because I would always regret it if I didn't, was about a new character. It was about using superhero tropes to tell a story about the experience of being trans. It was about Galaxy."

So naturally, she ended up writing Doom Patrol… except, no wait, she didn't.

"I didn't think DC would go for it. It was, after all, the exact opposite of what they had told me to pitch. Also, this was back before Nicole Maines had been cast as Dreamer for the Supergirl TV show; DC had no major trans superhero beyond Kate "Coagula" Godwin, who was both a Vertigo character and dead at the time. But that was the pitch they wanted. I wrote an outline that made the editor cry when she read it, and then they gave me a contract to write the whole book. Vash Taylor was brought in to draw the book and give life to the characters, Ariana Maher came on to give Galaxy and Argus their wonderful little word balloon quirks, and together we made Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, a beautiful book that I was incredibly proud of and was certain no one would read."

Well, I get that, it didn't have the word Bat anywhere in the title, what chance would it…

"Turned out I was wrong again. A lot of people read it. A lot of people bought it. It's in its third printing. It should have been impossible. Galaxy was a new character who was trans and gay, three things conventional wisdom said would harm sales. She didn't even tie into an existing superhero, beyond idolizing Superman. But the conventional wisdom was wrong, and Galaxy: The Prettiest Star did so well that I was asked to write another."

And makes the very valid point,

"This being the second book means that Galaxy has a series now. Galaxy had already claimed the distinction of being the first trans superhero at either Marvel or DC to have her name in the title of their own book, to not be a member of a team or an ensemble, but to have the story be about her."

Not for want of trying of course…

"Now Galaxy also gets to be the first trans superhero at either Marvel or DC who has her name in the title to have a series. How wild is that?"

Pretty wild. Okay, so… who will be the second? Jadzia Axelrod goes on to talk about what makes this book different to the first, and that it includes Superman, Ma Hunkel and Dreamer. And that with Rye Hickman drawing the book, and Jodie Troutman lettering, Galaxy: As the World Falls Down also has an all-trans creative team… and Justice League: Dream Girls runs weekly for four issues through June.

Galaxy 2: As The World Falls Down by Jadzia Axelrod, Rye Hickman

The highly anticipated sequel to the YA trans coming-out graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star brings more romance, more action, and more queer joy as Taylor faces her biggest fear: the Vane. Taylor Barzelay is finally living as her authentic self, a purple alien space princess with blue hair and superpowers. With a loving girlfriend, Kat, and an adorable talking corgi that doubles as a bodyguard, Taylor should feel more at home on Earth than ever. So why doesn't she? As Kat plans for life after high school, Taylor begins to wonder what the future holds for her. Despite dealing with bigots in her hometown, protecting her friend Nia Nal from an evil alien aunt, and honing her powers more than ever before, Taylor still isn't sure she can claim her identity as the superhero Galaxy. When the Vane, an alien race that destroyed her home planet, finally arrive on earth in search of Taylor, her biggest fear becomes reality. If Superman can't even handle this threat, what chance does Taylor have to save her best friend, the love of her life, and the entire world?! Will she cast aside any doubt in time to become the hero she was always destined to be?

The highly anticipated sequel to the YA trans coming-out graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star brings more romance, more action, and more queer joy as Taylor faces her biggest fear: the Vane. Taylor Barzelay is finally living as her authentic self, a purple alien space princess with blue hair and superpowers. With a loving girlfriend, Kat, and an adorable talking corgi that doubles as a bodyguard, Taylor should feel more at home on Earth than ever. So why doesn't she? As Kat plans for life after high school, Taylor begins to wonder what the future holds for her. Despite dealing with bigots in her hometown, protecting her friend Nia Nal from an evil alien aunt, and honing her powers more than ever before, Taylor still isn't sure she can claim her identity as the superhero Galaxy. When the Vane, an alien race that destroyed her home planet, finally arrive on earth in search of Taylor, her biggest fear becomes reality. If Superman can't even handle this threat, what chance does Taylor have to save her best friend, the love of her life, and the entire world?! Will she cast aside any doubt in time to become the hero she was always destined to be? Galaxy: The Prettiest Star (2022) by Jadzia Axelrod, Vash Taylor

Every day in Taylor Barzelay's life might seem perfect…but every day is torture. Taylor is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. For six long, painful years, Taylor has accepted her duty to remain in hiding as a boy on Earth. But that all changes when Taylor meets Metropolis girl Katherine "call me Kat" Silverberg, whose confidence is electrifying. Suddenly, Taylor no longer wants to hide, even if exposing her true identity could attract her greatest enemies.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DREAM GIRLS A DC PRIDE EVENT #1 (OF 4)

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines and Greg Rucka Art by Nicola Scott, J. Bone, Brandt&Stein and Claire Roe Fresh off the events of Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awaken on the island of Themyscira…living their best lives as princess and champion of the Amazons! But wait–weren't they just having a blowout friendship fight on the Watchtower, right in front of half the League? And who's this mysterious man that just washed up on their shores, insisting Dreamer leave paradise with him to save the world? And why does this heroic origin story and its increasingly strange and shifting landscape feel both familiar and wrong all at once? It's almost like…they're lost in a dream? Also featuring a BATWOMAN back up story by Greg Rucka and Claire Roe! $4.99 6/3/2026

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines and Greg Rucka Art by Nicola Scott, J. Bone, Brandt&Stein and Claire Roe Fresh off the events of Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awaken on the island of Themyscira…living their best lives as princess and champion of the Amazons! But wait–weren't they just having a blowout friendship fight on the Watchtower, right in front of half the League? And who's this mysterious man that just washed up on their shores, insisting Dreamer leave paradise with him to save the world? And why does this heroic origin story and its increasingly strange and shifting landscape feel both familiar and wrong all at once? It's almost like…they're lost in a dream? Also featuring a BATWOMAN back up story by Greg Rucka and Claire Roe! $4.99 6/3/2026 JUSTICE LEAGUE DREAM GIRLS A DC PRIDE EVENT #2 (OF 4)

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines, Morgan Hampton and Steve Underwood Art by Stephen Sadowski, Vincent Cecil, Mikel Janin, Brandt&Stein, Alitha Martinez and Others The Key was once a villain who could infect the dreams of even the most powerful heroes through complex chemical cocktails. Now, in Dreamer, he sees a way to control the dreamscape for real–if he can craft a fantasy compelling enough to make her surrender to him. If only Dreamer's best friend Galaxy didn't keep interfering! How did she even get into the dreamworld, anyway? No matter. When you push the right buttons, even the strongest friendship can be shattered… Also featuring a GREEN LANTERN CORPS back up story by Morgan Hampton, Steven Underwood, and Alitha Martinez! $4.99 6/10/2026

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines, Morgan Hampton and Steve Underwood Art by Stephen Sadowski, Vincent Cecil, Mikel Janin, Brandt&Stein, Alitha Martinez and Others The Key was once a villain who could infect the dreams of even the most powerful heroes through complex chemical cocktails. Now, in Dreamer, he sees a way to control the dreamscape for real–if he can craft a fantasy compelling enough to make her surrender to him. If only Dreamer's best friend Galaxy didn't keep interfering! How did she even get into the dreamworld, anyway? No matter. When you push the right buttons, even the strongest friendship can be shattered… Also featuring a GREEN LANTERN CORPS back up story by Morgan Hampton, Steven Underwood, and Alitha Martinez! $4.99 6/10/2026 JUSTICE LEAGUE DREAM GIRLS A DC PRIDE EVENT #3 (OF 4)

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines and G. Willow Wilson Art by Brandt&Stein, Rosi Kampe, Maria Llovet and More Galaxy's in for a rude awakening–literally! When her connection to the dreamscape is suddenly cut off and she's thrust back into reality on the Watchtower, she finds herself at the center of an explosive debate over the status of her Justice League membership…during which a secret from her last mission is brought to light. Meanwhile, the Key reshapes the dreamscape to give Dreamer the one thing she's always truly wanted… Also featuring a POISON IVY back up story by G. Willow Wilson And Maria Llovet! $4.99 6/17/2026

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines and G. Willow Wilson Art by Brandt&Stein, Rosi Kampe, Maria Llovet and More Galaxy's in for a rude awakening–literally! When her connection to the dreamscape is suddenly cut off and she's thrust back into reality on the Watchtower, she finds herself at the center of an explosive debate over the status of her Justice League membership…during which a secret from her last mission is brought to light. Meanwhile, the Key reshapes the dreamscape to give Dreamer the one thing she's always truly wanted… Also featuring a POISON IVY back up story by G. Willow Wilson And Maria Llovet! $4.99 6/17/2026 JUSTICE LEAGUE DREAM GIRLS A DC PRIDE EVENT #4 (OF 4)

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod and Nicole Maines Art by Brandt&Stein, Rosi Kampe and More Will an isolated and untethered Dreamer surrender herself, at long last, to an unholy union that would give the Key power to exact his revenge on the Justice League once and for all? Not if Galaxy's got anything to say about it! Speak now or forever hold your peace in this frightful finale issue! $4.99 6/24/2026

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