A New Look For Eddie Brock… Or Dylan Brock… In Venom War Finale

Marvel drops the word that Eddie Brock, or Dylan Brock will be getting a new look coming out of the finale in November.

Marvel drops the word that Eddie Brock, or Dylan Brock, whoever is the victor of the current Venom War event, will be getting a new look coming out of the finale in November from Al Ewing and Iban Coello. And promising more news this week, behind this rather twisted silhouette. That's if it actually is Eddie or Dylan of course.

VENOM WAR #5 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

On Sale 11/27

Venom War follows Eddie Brock and his son Dylan who engage in a war to determine who will be the one true Venom, after seeing glimpses of each other's potential future, with Agent Anti-Venom, Tyro, Wilde, Bedlam, and Meridius on Eddie's side and Black Widow, Sleeper, Red Goblin, and Flexo on Dylan's side. Marvel Comics is publishing these two Venom War tie-in comics this week…

VENOM WAR CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240718

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Pere Perez (CA) Ken Lashley

You can't have a war without CARNAGE! As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? Writer Torunn Gronbekk and artist PERE PÉREZ bring you a new series that's just as blood soaked as you would hope! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

VENOM WAR VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240711

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Lesley Li

THE VENOMOUS BLACK WIDOW! Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

