A Second Year for Seven Years In Darkness in CEX March 2024 Solicits

CEX is launching a second series of Joseph Schmalke's Seven Years In Darkness, starting the second year of the Academy Of Black Magic.

The Academy of Black Magic has reopened its doors for the first time in 200 years! Seventy-two children will walk through the Academy doors for freshmen year. But only seven will graduate and walk out alive by the seventh year. CEX Publishing is launching a second series of Joseph Schmalke's Seven Years In Darkness, starting the second year of the Academy Of Black Magic. After all, not everyone survived the first… Cult comics writer/artist Joseph Schmalke from Westbrook, Maine is also the creator or co-creator of We Don't Kill Spiders, One Last Trick, The Infernal Pact, Cherry Blackbird, Phantom Starkiller, The Electric Black and Murder Hobo.

While comic book creators John Luzar and Kasey Quevedo have a comic book one-shot, Marguerite Vs The Occupation set during German-occupied France in 1944, about a one-girl French Resistance. Both books are part of CEX Publishing's March 2024 solicits and solicitations, but both are actually out in April.

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS: YEAR TWO #1 (OF 4)

CREATED BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

Welcome to Year Two at the Academy of Black Magic. The 59 surviving Apprentices advance into their second year of studies as the new class of Mages. This inaugural tale for year two follows a magically gifted student, Honey, who finds herself the target of a patristic entity intent on corrupting and ultimately devouring her soul. $4.99 APR 24

MARGUERITE VS. THE OCCUPATION (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY JOHN LUZAR

ILLUSTRATED BY KASEY QUEVEDO

August 1944, four years after the Nazis invaded France during World War II, 17-year-old Marguerite returns to her childhood home, only to find a German machine gun crew occupying the bombed-out remains of her bedroom— perverting her home and room that once brought her joy and wonder. She's about to take her home back! $4.99 •ONE-SHOT APR 24

