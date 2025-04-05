Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: PikPok, Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition

Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition Arrives This Month

Rival Stars Horse Racing is getting a VR Edition this month, as this version arrives on Meta Quest and SteamVR in two weeks

VR developer and publisher PikPok has revealed the official release date for Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition, which will be released in two weeks. This is basically a new entry into the Rival Stars Horse Racing series, only now you got a wider range of mechanics and options as you are the jockey caring for your horse in a VR environment, and then heading to the race track to face off against other competitors in stiff competition. We have more info about the VR Edition for you here along with the latest trailer above, as it will arrive on SteamVR and Meta Quest 3 on April 17.

Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition

Take the reins on a virtual ranch in an all-new Rival Stars Horse Racing entry, built from the ground up as a fully immersive equestrian lifestyle simulator. Care, raise, and race well-bred horses while building up the stable's prestige with each trophy won. Breed new generations of foals and produce gorgeous eye-catching coats and patterns, but don't forget to keep them brushed out and happy! Step into a digital saddle and compete in thrilling horse races. Master intuitive VR controls designed for immersive and accessible riding that brings the adrenaline of racing into the living room.

Compete against computer-controlled jockeys and other players for the top spot on global leaderboards, seeking the top spot by working in tandem with a trusty steed. Steer away from horse races to take part in breathtaking cross-country excursions. Guide bonded horses across cross-country courses, taking in the sights and navigating terrain with gesture-based controls. There are plenty of reasons to saddle up, even off the tracks. Luxuriate in the ranch's leafy landscapes, explore new locations in Story Mode, and feel virtual breezes as riders bond with their steeds through regular care and exercise.

