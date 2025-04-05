Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Jean Grey, phoenix

Jean Grey's Sister Returns Earlier Than Expected In Phoenix #10

Jean Grey's sister Sara Grey returns a little earlier than expected in Phoenix #10 (Spoilers)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Bleeding Cool previously ran the story that the believed-to-be-dead sister of Jean Grey, Sara Grey, would be returning to life in Phoenix #11. Well, we were wrong. Instead, Bleeding Cool now reports it will be with Phoenix #10… out next Wednesday. Previously Marvel said;

"Last month, a startling return was teased to be coming to the pages of PHOENIX this May. In PHOENIX #11 by writer Stephanie Phillips and new series artist Roi Mercado, Jean Grey will encounter a long-lost loved one—her older sister Sara Grey! Traversing the stars at the peak of her cosmic power, Jean thought she was equipped to handle anything, but this heartfelt reunion will rattle her to her core and make her question her entire purpose as PHOENIX. A long-overlooked character who was the center of a dangling mystery in the X-Men mythos before her tragic death in the early '90s, Sara will share her unbelievable story in the following issue, PHOENIX #12, on sale in June. "Jean's story is often defined by resurrection, so it feels deeply personal to ask her to confront the return of someone she lost and never expected to see again," Phillips shared. "This forces Jean to grapple with more than just the weight of the Phoenix… It's about the deeply human conflict between responsibility and longing. Can she balance the cosmic burden of what she is with the personal desire to reclaim what she lost?"

Nope, it's Phoenix #10.. Sister of Jean Grey, she and her husband Paul disappeared shortly after speaking out on behalf of mutant relations way back in the first X-Factor #12 in 1986. It was later learned that Sara had been murdered by mutant-hating fanatics, likely acting on orders from Cameron Hodge. Her body was also absorbed by the Phalanx in X-Men #36 in 1994. Well , now she's back…

PHOENIX #10

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250717

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

THE FINAL BATTLE!

• JEAN GREY has ascended to her most powerful form ever, but she's going to need every ounce of her strength to defeat ADANI, whose connection to the PHOENIX FORCE – and to Jean's psyche! – makes this battle exceptionally dangerous!

• As Jean herself struggles to hold on to her humanity, Adani and the DARK GODS seek to end her time in this galaxy – for good!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SRP: $3.99

PHOENIX #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250434

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Roi Mercado (CA) Lucas Werneck

A BOOMING VOICE SOUNDS ACROSS THE COSMOS…

• …the voice of EGO, THE LIVING PLANET – and he speaks in distress: of a great imbalance! A fracturing! A coming death…And the only one who can stand in its way is the PHOENIX! But that's not all…

• In this all-new arc, JEAN GREY's calling to space and responsibility to the galaxy becomes suddenly, critically personal with the return of a long-lost loved one – whose presence will throw everything Jean knows into total chaos! RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99

PHOENIX #12

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by ROI MERCADO

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 6/11

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SARA GREY! Protecting the cosmos as Phoenix, Jean Grey has experienced near-limitless mystery and wonder – a universe of perpetual possibility! But nothing so magnificently unexpected as this: Her sister, Sara, has returned to life. Murdered by the Phalanx many years ago, another in a long line of Greys to lose their lives in untimely, violent ways, Sara nonetheless stands before Jean, alive and well. But – when?! Why?! How?! All of these are questions worth asking. And Jean Grey probably should. Needless to say…this would be a very different story if she did.

