MacGruber: Forte Regrets Not Teaming with Kilmer for The Amazing Race

MacGruber star Will Forte regrets not being able to team with his late co-star Val Kilmer on CBS's competition series The Amazing Race.

While Will Forte and Val Kilmer will always have the 2010 cult classic in Rogue's MacGruber, based on the popular Saturday Night Live series of sketches of the same name, Forte does harbor one regret not doing with his late co-star and one-time roommate, appearing on reality TV. The Great North and Win or Lose star penned a tribute to the Top Gun: Maverick (2022) star on Vulture, sharing their love for the CBS reality series The Amazing Race, potentially taking that extra step. Kilmer passed on April 1st after battling pneumonia.

MacGruber Star Will Forte on What Could Have Been with Co-Star Val Kilmer on CBS's 'The Amazing Race'

In the 2010 MacGruber, not to be confused with the 2021 Peacock spinoff sequel series of the same name, the overconfident MacGyver parody and his team Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) try to stop the megalomaniacal Dieter Von Cunth (Kilmer), who's trying to destroy Washington, D.C. with a nuclear warhead to hilarious results. Forte recalled the time Kilmer tried to recruit him to compete for The Amazing Race.

"I used to watch 'The Amazing Race,' and he came back home at some point when I was watching it and was like, 'What are you watching that garbage for? Come on, that stuff's going to rot your mind.' I said, 'It's pretty good. You should sit down and watch it. Give it a try before you shit on it,'" Forte wrote. "So he sat down, and he started watching it, and he got really into it. Then, at a certain point, he said, 'Will, you and I have to go do 'The Amazing Race.' We have to. Let's do 'The Amazing Race.' I'm like, 'I am so fully in.' We got really excited about it, and then we called our respective agents and managers, and they were like, 'There's no way you guys are doing that.' That is, maybe to this day, the biggest regret of my whole career — that I never did 'The Amazing Race' with Val. I think we would've gotten out very quickly, but it just would've been the experience of a lifetime."

The Amazing Race, which premiered in 2001, focuses on teams of two who race around the world. Each season is split into legs, with each leg requiring teams to deduce clues, navigate themselves in foreign areas, interact with locals, and perform physical and mental challenges while traveling by airplane, boat, taxi, and other public transportation on a budget provided by the show. Teams are progressively eliminated at the end of most legs, while the first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins the $1 million grand prize. The reality competition series from Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster is hosted by Phil Keoghan and is currently in its 37th season, and its popularity has spawned incarnations internationally.

For more, including Forte talking about his friendship with Kilmer, 30 Rock, Mark Twain, his favorite Kilmer films, and more, you can check out the piece. The Amazing Race airs on Wednesdays on CBS.

