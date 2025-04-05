Yellowjackets, The Rookie, Fire Country & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Handmaid's Tale, The Rookie, TikTok, Yellowjackets, Fire Country, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, ABC's The Rookie, Trump/TikTok, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Prime Video's The Bondsman, CBS's Fire Country, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, NBC's The Hunting Party, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 5, 2025:

WWE SmackDown Preview: Rey Fenix Makes Real Wrestling Debut

The Handmaid's Tale: LA Red Carpet Event Honors Final Season (IMAGES)

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 13: "Three Billboards" Image Gallery Released

Trump Chooses to Delay TikTok Ban Because Congress Won't Stop Him

Yellowjackets Star [SPOILER] on [SPOILER] Death; Season 3 Ep. 9 Images

RuPaul's Drag Race S07E14: "How's Your Headliner?": A Shot at Sin City

The Art of Amphibia Creator Matt Braly Set for Tokyopop Live Events

The Bondsman: Purdy, Grant on Prime Video Series, Kevin Bacon & More

The White Lotus, Punisher, Twisted Metal & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Fire Country/Sheriff Country Tonight: S03E16: "Dirty Money" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E07: "Germination" Exclusive Preview

The Hunting Party: Melissa Roxburgh on NBC Series, Directing, Manifest

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 13 Thoughts: Drag in the Family

