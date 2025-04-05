Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

New 1/8 Scale Assassin's Creed Origins Statue Revealed by PureArts

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed

Article Summary Unveil the 1/8 scale Bayek statue from Assassin’s Creed Origins by PureArts.

Features include LED Animus effect and faithful detailing of Bayek and Senu.

Statue stands at 11 inches, ideal for collectors and Assassin's Creed fans.

Pre-order now for $119.99, with release slated for Q4 2025. Don't miss it!

Assassin's Creed Origins changed up the layout of the AC series and explored the foundation of the Assassin Brotherhood through the story of Bayek of Siwa, a Medjay in Ptolemaic Egypt. After the tragic murder of his son by members of the Order of the Ancients (early Templars), Bayek embarks on a quest for vengeance. Just like the rest of the game, he would uncover a larger conspiracy that would soon threaten Egypt's future. Alongside his wife, Aya, Bayek's actions lead to the formation of the Hidden Ones, what would soon become the Assassin Brotherhood. Origins was the first game in the series that shifted everything to a more RPG format featuring open-world exploration, skill progression, and a more dynamic combat system.

This layout would be used for the rest of the games and add to the growing mythos of Assassin's Creed mythos. Bayek now joins PureArts new Assassin's Creed 1/8 scale statue line, bringing the Egyptian warrior to life. He is faithfully crafted right from the game with Sen on his shoulder and Khepesh in his. The 11" tall statue will even have LEDs in it, as the Animus effect will light up as if he is synchronizing into existence. PureArts has the Hidden Ones Bayek of Siwa statue priced at $119.99, and pre-orders are live with a Q4 2025 release date.

Assassin's Creed Origins Animus Bayek 1:8 Scale Statue

"I am not a father anymore. I am not a husband. I am not a medjay. I am a hidden one. The iconic PureArts Animus Bayek 1:4 Scale Statue, now in a 1:8 Scale Statue! Assassin's Creed Origins protagonist and co-founder of the Hidden Ones Bayek of Siwa is equipped with his Khepesh and shield atop a detailed eagle-inspired base. His loyal eagle companion, Senu, is close by."

"The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Bayek's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Bayek 1:8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up! Each Animus 1:8 Scale Statue connects with the Animus Link to light up your collection!"

