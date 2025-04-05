DC Comics Puts A 10% Anti-Tariff On YA And MG Graphic Novels

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC Standee, teen titans

DC Comics is to focus new attention on their Young Reader programme in comic stores with their original graphic novels aimed at both middle-grade and young adult audiences, as well as early readers of Superman's Good Guy Gang, in July 2025. To help retailers promote these books, DC Comics is offering a 10% backlist sale on dozens of young adult and middle-grade graphic novels, plus titles from DC's manga and Webtoon lines. Consider this an anti-tariff. Additionally, DC is offering a double-sided header card featuring the Teen Titans graphic novel series by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo on one side and the Teen Titans Go on the other. This header card fits on DC's existing DC Compact Comics display, previously featured on Bleeding Cool last year

Comic book stores that purchase 20 or more books from DC's young reader backlist sale will qualify for a free Teen Titans/Teen Titans Go! double-sided header card, or can purchase the header card for $35 without participating in the sale. The header card will not work on other DC displays outside of the DC Compact Comics display. Retailers can freely order from this list of sales titles without opting in for a Teen Titans header card. Titles include the Teen Titans graphic novels by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, as well as multiple Teen Titans Go! books, recent releases such as Barda and This Land is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story, middle-grade series Primer, DC's Webtoon and manga series, and more. These 97 titles are all available to order at Lunar Distribution, Universal Distribution, and Diamond UK with an additional 10% on top of retailers' existing discounts, starting now until the 11th of April.

