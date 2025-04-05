Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: ,

DC Comics Puts A 10% Anti-Tariff On YA And MG Graphic Novels

DC Comics puts a 10% anti-tariff on YA and MG graphic novels, with a new Teen Titans standee header, coming to comic book stores

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • DC Comics offers a 10% anti-tariff on YA and MG graphic novels, enhancing their young reader program.
  • Retailers can get a free Teen Titans header by purchasing 20 books, boosting store display visibility.
  • Access a vast selection of 97 titles, including Teen Titans, Primer, and DC Super Hero Girls, now on sale.
  • Order from Lunar, Universal, and Diamond UK for discounts until April 11; elevate young readers' collections.

DC Comics is to focus new attention on their Young Reader programme in comic stores with their original graphic novels aimed at both middle-grade and young adult audiences, as well as early readers of Superman's Good Guy Gang, in July 2025. To help retailers promote these books, DC Comics is offering a 10% backlist sale on dozens of young adult and middle-grade graphic novels, plus titles from DC's manga and Webtoon lines. Consider this an anti-tariff. Additionally, DC is offering a double-sided header card featuring the Teen Titans graphic novel series by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo on one side and the Teen Titans Go on the other. This header card fits on DC's existing DC Compact Comics display, previously featured on Bleeding Cool last year

DC Comics Issues Teen Titans Heade

Comic book stores that purchase 20 or more books from DC's young reader backlist sale will qualify for a free Teen Titans/Teen Titans Go! double-sided header card, or can purchase the header card for $35 without participating in the sale. The header card will not work on other DC displays outside of the DC Compact Comics display. Retailers can freely order from this list of sales titles without opting in for a Teen Titans header card. Titles include the Teen Titans graphic novels by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, as well as multiple Teen Titans Go! books, recent releases such as Barda and This Land is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story, middle-grade series Primer, DC's Webtoon and manga series, and more. These 97 titles are all available to order at Lunar Distribution, Universal Distribution, and Diamond UK with an additional 10% on top of retailers' existing discounts, starting now until the 11th of April.

  1. Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld
  2. Anti/Hero
  3. Arkhamaniacs
  4. Barda
  5. Batman And Robin And Howard
  6. Batman And Robin And Howard: Summer Breakdown
  7. Batman Justice Buster Vol. 2
  8. Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 1
  9. Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 3
  10. Batman's Mystery Casebook
  11. Black Canary: Ignite
  12. Catwoman: Soulstealer (The Graphic Novel)
  13. Constantine: Distorted Illusions
  14. DC League Of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up
  15. DC Super Hero Girls: Date With Disaster!
  16. DC Super Hero Girls: Finals Crisis
  17. DC Super Hero Girls: Ghosting
  18. DC Super Hero Girls: Hits And Myths
  19. DC Super Hero Girls: Midterms
  20. DC Super Hero Girls: Out Of The Bottle
  21. DC Super Hero Girls: Powerless
  22. DC Super Hero Girls: Spaced Out
  23. Dear Justice League
  24. Diana And Nubia: Princesses Of The Amazons
  25. Diana: Princess Of The Amazons
  26. Flash Facts
  27. Galaxy: The Prettiest Star
  28. Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story
  29. Green Arrow: Stranded
  30. Green Lantern: Alliance
  31. Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
  32. House Of El Book Three: The Treacherous Hope
  33. House Of El Book Two: The Enemy Delusion
  34. I Am Not Starfire
  35. Joker: One Operation Joker Vol. 1
  36. Joker: One Operation Joker Vol. 2
  37. Joker: One Operation Joker Vol. 3
  38. Mera: Tidebreaker
  39. Mister Miracle: The Great Escape
  40. My Buddy, Killer Croc
  41. Nubia: Real One
  42. Poison Ivy: Thorns
  43. Primer
  44. Primer: Clashing Colors
  45. Red Hood: Outlaws Volume Three
  46. Red Hood: Outlaws Volume Two
  47. Shazam! Thundercrack
  48. Static: Up All Night
  49. Superman Smashes The Klan
  50. Superman Vs. Meshi Vol. 1
  51. Superman Vs. Meshi Vol. 2
  52. Superman Vs. Meshi Vol. 3
  53. Superman: The Harvests Of Youth
  54. Teen Titans Go! Box Set
  55. Teen Titans Go! Box Set 1: TV Or Not TV
  56. Teen Titans Go! Box Set 2: The Hungry Games
  57. Teen Titans Go! On Tv!
  58. Teen Titans Go! To Camp
  59. Teen Titans Go! To The Library!
  60. Teen Titans Go! Vol. 1: Party, Party!
  61. Teen Titans Go! Vol. 2: Welcome To The Pizza Dome
  62. Teen Titans Go! Vol. 3: Mumbo Jumble
  63. Teen Titans Go! Vol. 4: Smells Like Teen Titans Spirit
  64. Teen Titans Go!: Their Greatest Hijinks
  65. Teen Titans Go!: Undead?!
  66. Teen Titans: Beast Boy
  67. Teen Titans: Beast Boy (Connecting Cover Edition)
  68. Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven
  69. Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven (Connecting Cover Edition)
  70. Teen Titans: Raven
  71. Teen Titans: Raven (Connecting Cover Edition)
  72. Teen Titans: Robin
  73. Teen Titans: Starfire
  74. The Mystery Of The Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel
  75. The Oracle Code
  76. The Secret Spiral Of Swamp Kid
  77. The Strange Case Of Harleen And Harley
  78. This Land Is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story
  79. Under The Moon: A Catwoman Tale
  80. Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story
  81. Victor And Nora: A Gotham Love Story
  82. Vixen NYC Volume One
  83. Vixen NYC Volume Three
  84. Vixen NYC Volume Two
  85. Vixen: NYC Volume Five
  86. Vixen: NYC Volume Four
  87. Vixen: NYC Volume Six
  88. We Found A Monster
  89. Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero
  90. Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed
  91. Wonder Woman: Warbringer (The Graphic Novel)
  92. Wonderful Women Of The World
  93. You Brought Me The Ocean
  94. Zatanna & The Ripper Volume One
  95. Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Three
  96. Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Two
  97. Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.