Marvel Goes Official With Mary Jane Watson As The All-New Venom

In a press release just released to the press, Marvel Comics has pulled the band-aid on just who the new All-New Venom is, revealed at the end of this Wednesday's All-New Venom #5 and on the spoiler variant cover sent to retailers last week and clogging up the eBay charts since. Basically, they really, really want you to know that the new Venom host is Mary Jane Watson. Something you might have read on Bleeding Cool a couple of times. And it's already getting a second printing.

"After months of speculation and misdirection, MARY JANE WATSON is revealed to be the new host of Venom in ALL-NEW VENOM #5 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez, on sale this Wednesday! Face it, Tiger – You didn't see this one coming! Since the start of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's ALL-NEW VENOM, the secret identity of Venom's all-new host has been driving fans wild! Following the clues alongside Dylan Brock, readers have ruled out various suspects over the months, including LUKE CAGE, MADAME MASQUE, RICK JONES and ROBBIE ROBERTSON, before becoming nearly certain the new symbiote hero was PAUL RABIN. But no, this week's ALL-NEW VENOM #5 reveals the shocking truth that no one guessed—ALL-NEW VENOM is none other than MARY JANE "MJ" WATSON!"

"See for yourself on the newly-revealed ALL-NEW VENOM #5 SPOILER VARIANT COVER by Martín Cóccolo that pays homage to MJ's iconic first appearance, a secret fifth SUSPECT VARIANT COVER by Clayton Crain which many comic shops will receive as a complimentary surprise variant cover, AND Lucas Werneck's Spoiler Variant Cover for ALL-NEW VENOM #6. Crain's surprise cover and the final page of the ALL-NEW VENOM #5 will be used as Variant Covers for the issue's upcoming Second Printing.

"From strutting down runways as a high fashion model to fighting supervillains as the super hero Jackpot, Mary Jane's life has taken some unpredictable turns—but never like this! Now that she's been unmasked, the REAL mystery begins—how and why did she become ALL-NEW VENOM?! Stay tuned for answers in next month's ALL-NEW VENOM #6 where symbiote and host have a tense confrontation as MJ's adventures as a symbiote hero continues!

"On his decision to take Spider-Man's greatest love in this bold new direction, Ewing explained, "We hooked readers in with the big mystery – albeit with a little misdirection thrown in – but now the cat's out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom. Unlike previous hosts, these two aren't together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills. If you've enjoyed this lighter take on Venom, there's a lot more on the way — as well as some darker directions to come."

This wasn't… all my fault was it?

ALL-NEW VENOM #5 – 75960621047300511

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Spoiler Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO – 75960621047300551

Spoiler Virgin Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO – 75960621047300517

Surprise Suspect Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

On Sale 4/2 ALL-NEW VENOM #6 – 75960621047300611

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Spoiler Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK – 75960621047300621

Spoiler Virgin Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK – 75960621047300616

On Sale 5/7

