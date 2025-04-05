Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Secret Origin Of Matches Malone In Absolute Batman #7 (Spoilers)

The Secret Origin of Absolute Matches Malone in Absolute Batman #7 by Scott Snyder and Marcos Martin (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore the new origin of Matches Malone in Absolute Batman #7 by Snyder and Martin.

Discover Malone’s past as a Gotham gang boss and Bruce Wayne's childhood friend.

Uncover the daring events leading to the end of Malone's story arc.

Dive into Mister Freeze’s Absolute Universe debut in a thrilling two-part storyline.

Created by Dennis O'Neil, Irv Novick, Dick Giordano for Batman #242 in 1972, Matches Malone was originally a Gotham gang boss whom Batman attempted to recruit to help take down Ra's Al Ghul, but he was accidentally killed by a ricocheting bullet that was meant for Batman. Batman then impersonated the man to use his underworld contacts, and to fool Ra's Al Ghul, and managed to live on in this identity for some time. Post-Crisis, Malone was now a small-time arsonist with his brother Carver who came to Gotham City early on in Batman's career, attracting Batman's attention when they both died and Batman adopted Matches' identity as one of his own as nobody else knew of the death. But in Absolute Batman #7 by Scott Snyder and Marcos Martin, out this Wednesday, it's time to discover the Absolute Matches Malone. Limited spoilers ahead…

Because while the solicit and the intro are all about the new Absolute Mister Freeze, Victor Fries, son of an ice-plorer…

…we also discover that Matches Malone is one of the gang of Rogies that includes Bruce Wayne who all grew up together. And gives us a new origin for his nickname.

And from the circumstances of this meeting, Matches Malone is no longer with us, looks like one of his dares went too far.

So how did that last meeting go? Well, because this is Bleeding Cool, we get to go slightly beyond the preview… meeting up while the city is collapsing in the post-Batman/Party Animals fight…

And no, things are not alright,k not for Matches Malone, not for Bruce Wayne, not for anyone. Because Malone has gone further than to scare up some ID cards and paperwork…

Oh look, he has flames tattoos all around his neck. is that foreshadowing by way of ink?

Matches Malone has given Absolute Batman the way into the next story arc…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Marcos Martin (CA) Nick Dragotta

MR. FREEZE MAKES HIS ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE DEBUT—STARTING HERE! It's about to get icy cold in Gotham City…as we reveal the connections between a young, up-and-coming scientist named Victor Fries, his history with the Ark M experiment, and what it all has to do with the mysterious Joker. A bombastic two-parter with a guest artist, the one and only super-star Marcos Martín, starts here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

