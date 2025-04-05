Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, Ultra Beasts

Shiny Stakataka & Blacephalon Debut In Pokémon GO This April

Pokémon GO introduces Shiny Stakataka & Shiny Blacephalon in regional raids along with a new slate of events for April 2025.

Participate in themed Max Battles throughout April, with many Shiny possibilities.

Catch Mega Blaziken, Sceptile, and Mawile in Mega Raids for their Shiny forms.

Enjoy exciting events like Vanillite Community Day & Mega Audino Raid Day.

Pokémon GO has announced its slate of content for April 2025, including the debut of Shiny Stakataka and Shiny Blacephalon in regional raids. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in April 2025:

March 31 – April 9: Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) April 9 – 21: Blacephalon, available in the Western Hemisphere. This is Blacephalon's Shiny debut in Pokémon GO. Stakataka, available in the Eastern Hemisphere. This is Stakataka's Shiny debut in Pokémon GO.

April 21 – May 1: Cresselia (can be Shiny)

Cresselia (can be Shiny) Weekends in April: Shadow Registeel (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in April 2025:

March 31 – April 7: Squirtle, Krabby, Chansey, Skwovet, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny.

Squirtle, Krabby, Chansey, Skwovet, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny. April 7 – 14: Caterpie, Machop, Drilbur, Wooloo, and Falinks. All can be Shiny.

Caterpie, Machop, Drilbur, Wooloo, and Falinks. All can be Shiny. April 14 – 21: Machop, Falinks, and Passimian. All can be Shiny.

Machop, Falinks, and Passimian. All can be Shiny. April 21 – 28: Squirtle, Krabby, Chansey, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Squirtle, Krabby, Chansey, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble. April 28 – May 5: Charmander, Cryogonal, Wooloo, Falinks, and Pidove. All can be Shiny.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this April 2025:

March 31 – April 9: Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny)

Mega Blaziken (can be Shiny) April 9 – 21: Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny)

Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny) April 21 – May 1: Mega Mawile (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2025:

April 3 – 7, 2025: Stunning Styles

Stunning Styles April 5, 2025: Mega Audino Raid Day

Mega Audino Raid Day April 6, 2025: Tyrogue Hatch Day

Tyrogue Hatch Day April 9 – 14, 2025: Spring into Spring

Spring into Spring April 13, 2025: Sparring Partners Raid Day

Sparring Partners Raid Day April 16 – 22, 2025: Event TBA

Event TBA April 19, 2025: Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day

Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day April 24 – 29, 2025: Sweet Discoveries

Sweet Discoveries April 26-27, 2025: Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend April 27, 2025: Vanillite Community Day

The Max Monday features for the month of April 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, March 31: Dynamax Scorbunny

Dynamax Scorbunny Monday, April 7: Dynamax Passimian (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Passimian (can be Shiny) Monday, April 14: Dynamax Wooloo (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Wooloo (can be Shiny) Monday, April 21: Dynamax Sobble

Dynamax Sobble Monday, April 28: Dynamax Falinks (can be Shiny)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in April 2025:

Tuesday, April 8: Meditite with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Meditite with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, April 15: Fomantis with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny

Fomantis with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, April 22: Morelull with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Morelull with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, April 29: Abra with double catch XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, April 2: Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness (can be Shiny)

Tapu Lele with Nature's Madness (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 9: Blacephalon, available in the Western Hemisphere. This is Blacephalon's Shiny debut in Pokémon GO. Stakataka, available in the Eastern Hemisphere. This is Stakataka's Shiny debut in Pokémon GO.

Wednesday, April 16: Blacephalon, available in the Western Hemisphere. This is Blacephalon's Shiny debut in Pokémon GO. Stakataka, available in the Eastern Hemisphere. This is Stakataka's Shiny debut in Pokémon GO.

Wednesday, April 23: Cresselia (can be Shiny)

Cresselia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 30: Cresselia (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 4, 2025 until June 3, 2025:

Alolan Marowak, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Frigibax

Mawile, can be Shiny

Druddigon, can be Shiny

Charcadet, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

