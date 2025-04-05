Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, tariffs

Todd "Tariffs" McFarlane Ups Prices in the Daily LITG, 5th April 2025

The expected impact of the new US tariffs on imports was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as Todd McFarlane raises prices.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane raises prices amid new US tariffs, hitting DC Multiverse fans hard.

Bleeding Cool top 10 stories spotlight latest US tariff impacts on pop culture.

Learn how Trump's tariffs are affecting the comic book industry.

Catch up on key news: from comic store changes to exciting new series reveals.

The expected impact – and just the plain maths – of the new US tariffs on imports was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, this time as Todd McFarlane raises prices. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

US Tariffs in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago…

Redundancies at IDW in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Boys: Antony Starr

LITG two years ago, The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels

LITG three years ago, Vampires, Falcon & The Winter Soldier

LITG four years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG five years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Arthur Adams , creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby

, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager

comic book agent/manager Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more

comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon

CEO of Comics Dungeon Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate

Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe

writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,

EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer, Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!