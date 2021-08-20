A Thing Called Truth & Joy Operations On Previews Cover Next Week

The September edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogues arrives in comic shops and digitally this coming Wednesday, on August 25th, and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning November 2021. On front cover duty this month is A Thing Called Truth #1, in which two women embark on an unplanned European road trip and find love on the way in Image Comics' LGBTQ+ romance from Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, A Thing Called Truth. And on the back cover Joy Operations #1, as Brian Michael Bendis' Jinxworld comes to Dark Horse Comics with his new sci-fi action series with artist Stephen Byrne.

Along the catalogue spine will be Diamond Select Toys' line of collectibles based on the Power Rangers franchise with the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Red Ranger Legends in 3-Dimensions 1/2-Scale Bust. And on the order form cover will be Jungle heroine Sheena: Queen of the Jungle in a new Dynamite Entertainment series from Stephen Mooney and Jethro Morales. Further Gems of the Month including BOOM! Studios' Power Rangers Universe #1, Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #1 and Joy Operations #1, Dynamite Entertainment's Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #25, IDW Publishing's Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #1, Image Comics' Newburn #1 and A Thing Called Truth #1 and Marvel Comics' Hulk #1.

An ex-cop works for the New York mob as a private investigator in Chip Zdarsky and Jacob Phillips' new crime series from Image Comics, Newburn. Plus, BOOM! Studios reveals the secrets behind the mysterious Phantom Ranger in Power Rangers Universe; Monkey Punch's celebrated manga Lupin the 3rd receives a hardcover collection, Lupin III (Lupin the 3rd): Greatest Heists, from Seven Seas; Titan relaunches their official Star Trek magazine with Star Trek Explorer, now featuring original fiction alongside articles; Jeff Smith (Bone) explores humanity's origins in Cartoon Books' Tuki: Fight for Fire.

Funko's POP! The Simpsons: Alien Mr. Burust Vinyl Figure, available exclusively through PREVIEWS, features the Springfield, USA plutocrat as he appeared in the classic episode, "The Springfield Files," and also boasts a glow-in-the-dark chase variant. Mattel brings some classic characters back to stores with the Masters of the Universe: Revelation Masterverse Figures, based on the new Netflix animated series from writer Kevin Smith. Beast Kingdom's Marvel Infinity Saga EAA-121: Captain American DX Figure puts a unique spin on Marvel Studios' Captain America: The First Avenger. Plus, new Dune figures from Dark Horse Comics, Kellogg's cereal icons from Medicom, Star Wars tiki mugs from Beeline Creative, and other exiting toys will be coming your way this year and next.

Gemstone Publishing offers a special signed edition of The Overstreet Guide to Lost Universe that boasts an exclusive Defiant Comics cover by J.G. Jones. In addition to the exclusive Simpsons POP! figure this month, Funko also offers two exclusive Marvel POP! figures — the POP! Marvel: Classic Hawkeye Vinyl Figure and the POP! Marvel: Galactus with Silver Surfer Jumbo 10-Inch Blacklight Vinyl Figure. Plus, Hiya Toys has more exclusive Alien figures, and 1000 Toys offers the Halo Infinite: Master Chief Mjolnir Mk. VI Generation 3 Re:Edit 1/12-Scale Action Figure which comes with a Brute Shock Rifle unavailable in the regular edition of the figure. Previews talks to French creator Fabrice Sapolsky about his early comics work on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir, his creator owned work, and his new publishing venture, FairSquare Comics, which is launching Mutiny Magazine #1 in the September Previews .