No Wildstorm in The New DC History Of The Universe

No Wildstorm in the New DC History Of The Universe by Mark Waid and friends? It is rather looking that way...

Article Summary Mark Waid’s New DC History Of The Universe debuts, celebrating the evolving legacy of DC Comics.

Milestone Universe is included as part of DC history, with Icon’s origin referenced as a key moment.

Wildstorm Universe, notably absent, raises questions about its current place in DC continuity.

Despite recent Wildstorm integrations, major concepts and characters do not appear in the first two issues.

Mark Waid has written The New DC History Of The Universe for DC Comics, the first issue of which is currently out. And naturally, there is discussion over what has been and what has not been included. Bleeding Cool picked up on the appearance of Icon as a child landing on Earth, indicating that the Milestone Universe was now fully integrated into the history of the DC Universe. And on the DC website, Waid says, "I'm grateful the Milestone founders have been extra-gracious to us, so there's more to come, but that's far from the last of the surprises you'll encounter. In every issue, we throw in a similar Easter egg or two, often introducing some DCU developments you've never heard of…until now."

Well, something that isn't there, at least not so far, is the Wildstorm Universe. Created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi with the series WildCATS, with significant expansions by the likes of Alan Moore and Warren Ellis, it was acquired by DC Comics, along with Jim Lee, who is now Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics. In the time period covered so far, we would have expected to see the invasion and subterfuge of the Kherabuim and Daemonite armies on Earth, as well as their integration into society. We would also have expected to see Century Babies, figures born on the cusp of a new century and life for its length. We should definitely have seen Jenny Sparks. Their absence suggests that the Wildstorm Universe is either no longer part of DC Comics continuity or not important enough to get a mention. This is despite DC Comics vivibly integrating Wildstorm history with DC Comics history of late, with Stormwatch taking over the Justice League Watchtower, Zealot from WildCATS getting her sword back from Batman's Angel Breaker, Jack Hawksmoor kicking off City Boy, Midnighter & Apollo returning for Dark Crisis #7, and a new WildCATS #1 – with a new acronym, while The Authority returned alongside Superman and, with Planetary, played a very significant role in the recent Outsiders series.

But in the New DC Universe? Nothing. Has there been a Wildstorm-ectomy of the DC Universe by Mark Waid? Was its creator and now boss of DC Comics involved in that decision? I have been told that there is no mention of any Wildstorm character or concept in the second issue, going to FOC today…

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jerry Ordway, Todd Nauck (CA) Chris Samnee

LEARN THE DEFINITIVE HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE! In celebration of 90 years of DC, super fan and writer Mark Waid turns back time to the very beginning of the DC Universe in a four-issue miniseries drawn by some of DC's greatest artists and told by the newest chronicler of time, Barry Allen, the Flash! In our debut issue, Barry takes us from the very birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society. The Golden Age of heroes begins here! Retail: $5.99 6/25/2025

(W) Mark Waid (A) Brad Walker, Michael Allred (CA) Chris Samnee

SUPERMAN CRASH-LANDS AND BATMAN EMERGES! The DC Universe as we know it begins to take shape as a mysterious ship crash-lands in Smallville, and years later, Superman makes his debut. Meanwhile, in Gotham City, Batman emerges from the shadows to clean its crime-ridden streets, and after years of isolation from Man's World, Wonder Woman leaves the paradise of Themyscira for modern society. A new age of heroes dawns as Barry Allen recounts the formation of the Justice League through the events up to and leading to his death during the Crisis on Infinite Earths! Retail: $5.99 7/23/2025

(W) Mark Waid (A) Doug Mahnke, Dan Jurgens (CA) Chris Samnee

THE FALLOUT OF A CRISIS! Following the cataclysmic events of Crisis on In?nite Earths, the DC Universe is forever changed. Torches are passed as legacy heroes like Wally West embrace the mantles of their predecessors, heroes like Hal Jordan are tempted by darkness, and the Justice League faces formidable new threats such as Doomsday, Black Hand, and Superboy-Prime. Narrator Barry Allen recaps these events through his return, ending with the cataclysmic Flashpoint! Retail: $5.99 8/27/2025

(W) Mark Waid (A) Tony S. Daniel, Hayden Sherman (CA) Chris Samnee

THE JAW-DROPPING CONCLUSION OF A NEW CLASSIC BY MARK WAID, TONY S. DANIEL, AND HAYDEN SHERMAN! Barry Allen's documentation of the history of the DC Universe reaches the present day, beginning with the world-changing events of Flashpoint. Heroes face new threats like Perpetua and the Batman Who Laughs, and the next generation of heroes, like Jon Kent, Wallace West, and Jackson Hyde, begin to emerge from the ashes of crisis-level destruction. All leads to Darkseid's death and a glimpse at what's to come in the future. You won't want to miss this final installment! Retail: $5.99

9/24/2025

