Disney Stitches Stitch To The Covers Of The Marvel Universe

Article Summary Disney and Marvel launch Stitch variant covers across Spider-Man, Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Captain America.

September issues will feature Stitch crashing iconic Marvel covers, celebrating past 100th issues with playful homages.

Top artists like Paco Medina and Phil Noto reimagine Marvel classics by adding Stitch’s mischievous presence to the artwork.

These are just cover variants; Stitch doesn’t appear in the stories but collectors and Stitch fans won’t want to miss out.

Marvel Comics is creating more reasons for comic book collectors to buy their September titles just for the cover. And that's people who collect stuff with Stitch on it. As I have discovered at recent Book and Toy Fairs, there is a lot of demand for anything with Stitch on it—even more than for, say, the Stitch comics from Dynamite that have Stitch in them.

"626 INVADES THE 616! This September, STITCH, the iconic Disney character from the animated classic Lilo & Stitch, will star in a new set of Marvel Comics variant covers for upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Captain America, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. Drawn by a lineup of today's top artists—Paco Medina, Phil Noto, Humberto Ramos, Ben Su, and Luciano Vecchio—the artwork will be homage pieces to the milestone 100th issue of each respective series. Stitch crashes some of Marvel Comics' most historic covers! True to his nature, the mischievous—and adorable—alien experiment causes all kinds of trouble, appearing alongside your favorite super heroes for the first time ever and unleashing chaos on the entire Marvel Universe!"

And that means Amazing Spider-Man #11, Avengers #30, Captain America #3, Fantastic Four #3 and X-Men #22, all referencing past comic book glory as well as mashing it all up with Stitch. Will people read the insides at all? No idea. But Stitch won't be in any of them. For that, you need Dynamite Entertainment coming in August…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 STITCH VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

AVENGERS #30 STITCH VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 STITCH VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 STITCH VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

X-MEN #22 STITCH VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

