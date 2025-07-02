Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, apocalypse

Marvel Launches Age Of Revelation For Apocalypse's Heir, Doug Ramsey

Marvel Comics launches the new Age Of Revelation in October 2025 named after Apocalypse's heir, Doug Ramsey

Article Summary Marvel announces the Age Of Revelation, launching in October 2025 and centering on Doug Ramsey as Apocalypse's heir.

Doug Ramsey, now called Revelation, gains powerful new abilities and a pivotal role following the Age Of Krakoa.

X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz introduces Revelation's mission to forge a new world order for mutants.

The Age Of Revelation teases a bold new era for X-Men, hinting at big changes and intense character dynamics ahead.

Marvel Comics has just released a tease for "X YEARS FROM TODAY… The Age of Revelation is upon us! Stay tuned next week for the official announcement. Artwork by HUMBERTO RAMOS"

Featuring X-Men characters such as Cyclops on the X cross that once upon a time prominently held Wolverine and turned up in the recent Deadpool And Wolverine movie… but what is the Age Of Revelation after all?

Notably, today sees the release of X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, published by Marvel Comics today. With Doug Ramsey, who is now known as Revelation, courtesy of being remade by Apocalypse and named as his heir. With all that this entails.

And gaining new powers in the process, to add to his super-translation skills that saw him communicate directly with Krakoa during the Age Of Krakoa. Does the Age Of Revelation officially mark the moving on from that storyline?

Mind reading, mind control, and married to an Arrakii warrior woman who throws him out of windows. When she is not jumping out of them herself.

Man that's a good-looking panel. Might we be looking at a Doug Armsey version of The Age Of Apocalypse? The Age Of Revelation? X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz is published by Marvel Comics today.

X-MEN #19

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Netho Diaz

Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as REVELATION, has a mission: to carry on the great work. But in trying to create the Great Work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. And will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

