A Whole Lot Of New Wolverines Coming In Generation X-23

Laura and Gabby uncover a secret new generation of X-mutants created by the Facility.

The new series explores Laura's struggle between her assassin past and her role as mentor.

Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni introduce new characters and threats in the X-Men universe.

The legend of X-23 grows in Generation X-23, the new series by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni launching next month as part of the X-Men's new "Shadows of Tomorrow" era. And in issue 3, out in April, it's time to meet the rest of the family… in silhouette form, led by X-Infinity.

Generation X-23 #1 by Jody Houser, Jacopo Camagni

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS. LAURA KINNEY was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When LAURA and GABBY encounter someone who seems to be their LONG-LOST FRIEND, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23! Featuring a host of new heroes and villains, Generation X-23 have a surprise in store for the WOLVERINE!

THE KINNEYS CARVE INTO THE FACILITY'S SECRET! The Facility that created X-23 and her clones didn't stop with those experiments! Meet the new Generation of X-mutants, led by X-INFINITY! LAURA and GABBY expected to have their work cut out for them, but no one could have expected the secret of FACILITY-23! Or the power of X-73's molten metal mutation!

"The shadows of X-23's past loom over Wolverine! Brainwashed and trained from birth, Laura Kinney was created to be the ultimate weapon. Now, the deadly legacy that forged X-23 continues in GENERATION X-23 by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni. On the trail of a deadly plot, Laura and Gabby uncover the next generation of X-subjects. But whether these new faces will be friends or foes remains to be seen… The preview for GENERATION X-23 #1 sees Laura and Gabby facing off against anti-mutant bigots before slashing their way through some killer robots. Series writer Jody Houser teases what's in store for Wolverine this upcoming issue and beyond."

Jody Houser says "Laura has done a lot of work coming to terms with how she was raised versus the hero she's chosen to be, and she's adjusted to being an older sister figure to Gabby. GENERATION X-23 puts her in a position to potentially take on a role that we've seen Logan in many times over the years — mentor and teacher. But the fact that it is tied closely to her past complicates things.

"I think big sister/little sister sums it up pretty well. Gabby definitely finds the fun in what they do, and has a rosier view of being a hero. Laura is much more of a realist, but this can lead her to be more overprotective than Gabby feels she needs to be.

"Jacopo is fantastic at drawing really expressive characters — I especially love his Gabby! We also had some great back and forth when it came to designing the new characters, and one of them was completely reworked based on his initial concept sketch. I think fans will really dig his work on this book.

"I think the new characters can best be summed up by the classic movie quote, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Definitely excited for readers to meet the new faces, but not much I can say here without spoilers!"

