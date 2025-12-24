Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, CAFU, chip zdarsky, doctor doom, donald trump, One World Under Doom, Will Of Doom

A World Without Doctor Doom Ends In Armageddon (Will Of Doom Spoilers)

A World Without Doctor Doom leads to Armageddon in the Marvel Universe (Will Of Doom Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Doom's death sparks global chaos as Doombots and world powers vie for control of Latveria.

Valeria Richards inherits Doom's legacy, caught between the Fantastic Four and her grandfather's will.

General Ross and the US face backlash for their actions, igniting new international tensions and threats.

The absence of Doctor Doom leads to looming Armageddon, questioning if "Doom Was Right" after all.

Today's The Will Of Doom #1 by Chip Zdarsky and CAFU follws the events of One World Under Doom into the upcoming Armageddon for next year. Following the death of Doom and the instructions in the wake of his death, as he leaves everything he owns to daughter of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, and doddaughter of Doom, Valeria Richards – or Valeria Von Doom, depending.

While General Ross, The Red Hulk, has to deal with the impact of his own actions in taking down Doom and Latveria.

And the remaining Doombots start to take over the world, or at least the local areas, in the absence of their former owner.

Leaving Valeria to enforce her own inherited rights. As a Doombot steps up to Parliament…

I am sure they could be deployed in forty-five minites, right? Well, national pride does seem to have taken a dent all over,

"Scared of being Americans". That's never going to go down well for General Ross…

And as a Doombot takes on the White House as well…

General Ross's stars and stripes still flies in Latveria. And despite command from teh top, no one seems minded to change that right now. Not the army and not the Fantastic Four. As we get tghe emergence of a familiar new international US policy…

"Other people should be scared of Americans". I mean, that's fairly on the nose is it not? As Reed Richards gets taken down a peg or two…

I remember when Chip Zdarsky wrote this line for Marvel Two-In-One which was removed seven yeard ago before it saw print…

Even The Thing seems to think it might have gone a bit far now.

And Reed Richards gets called out to his face. What with all the Doom Was Right banners outside…

While the USA brings out one of the tried and tested phrases….

"Weapons Of Mass Destruction". Well we know where this is going right? And I am sure that no one in the Fantastic Four family will do anything else that might be seen as worse, and could lead to, well, an Armageddon…?

Oh Valeria Von Doom… The Will Of Doom #1 by Chip Zdarsky and CAFU is published by Marvel Comics today. Armageddon kicks off next year.

The Will Of Doom #1 by Chip Zdarsky, CAFU

LONG LIVE, DOOM! As the Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, they're faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will…the RED HULK? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here!

