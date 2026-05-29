Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kayou, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards Currently Up For Pre-Order

The new KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards are up for pre-order, set to be released on June 1 with two different card sets to choose from

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters trading cards are now up for pre-order from Kayou ahead of their June 1 launch.

Two sets are available: Classic Edition for everyday collecting and Energy Edition for dedicated collectors.

Both KPop Demon Hunters card lines feature characters, scenes, and settings from the Netflix property.

Pre-orders are live via Kayou, TikTok Shop, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target, with more waves planned.

Kayou has currently put the new line of KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Trading Cards up for pre-order, as the new lineup comes out on June 1. The new set of cards comes in two different options, as they have the Classic Edition and the Energy Edition, all of which feature characters, scenes, and settings from the popular Netflix property. No word yet on whether they will expand this set if it sells out, or if the plan is to release a second set after this, as it seems like the company really wants to see how popular the cards get. We have more details about the set below as they are available through their website as well as through TikTok Shop and major global retailers, including Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target.

Defend The World From Evil With The New Trading Cards

The collection comes in two different editions. The Energy Edition (8 cards per booster pack)is designed for dedicated collectors with 11 rarities, featuring several serialized rarities designed to cater to the collection needs of superfans. The Classic Edition (5 cards per booster pack) is designed for all fans with 8 rarities, ideal for everyday collecting and sharing. Kayou also plans to launch future waves, limited-edition sets, mini cards, and collectibles with additional fan activations. Since its founding, Kayou has focused on the design, craftsmanship, and supply chain innovation of collectible cards, with fully integrated in‑house capabilities from original illustration to tooling, printing, and packaging.

About KPop Demon Hunters

From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren't selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet–an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation

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