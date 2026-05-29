Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anime Expo 2026

Anime Expo 2026 Provides Major Programming Update

Organizers for Anime Expo 2026 have revealed several new additions to this year's programming schedule ahead of the event happening this July

Article Summary Anime Expo 2026 adds major new programming for July 2-5 in Los Angeles, with premieres, panels, and ticketed events.

Anime Expo 2026 premieres include BLACK TORCH, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Magic Knight Rayearth, and Edgerunners 2.

New Anime Expo 2026 panels spotlight JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren, Hatsune Miku, and more.

Anime Expo 2026 also brings back J-POP Sound Capsule and the Sukeban World Championship Fight for fans.

Organizers for Anime Expo 2026 have given the event a quick programming update, revealing several new additions to their plans. Among the new additions to the lineup are a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure panel, as well as the return of the Sukeban World Championship Fight, and the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 — Welcome Back to Night City. We have the current rundown below from the team as the event will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Anime Expo 2026 Adds JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Panel & More

Premieres

Black Torch world premiere: Check out an exclusive screening of the supernatural action series Black Torch Episode 1 subbed premiere, presented by VIZ & Crunchyroll, along with special guests AJ Beckles as Jiro and Keith Silverstein as Rago for behind-the-scenes insights and giveaways.

Check out an exclusive screening of the supernatural action series Black Torch Episode 1 subbed premiere, presented by VIZ & Crunchyroll, along with special guests as Jiro and as Rago for behind-the-scenes insights and giveaways. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War : Featuring special guests Masakazu Morita and Johnny Yong Bosch , VIZ will host a discussion, giveaways, and an advanced screening of the subbed Episode 1 of the Final Part.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 — Welcome Back to Night City!: Netflix, CD Projekt Red, and Studio Trigger return to Anime Expo to give fans the first real look at the highly anticipated Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Netflix, CD Projekt Red, and Studio Trigger return to Anime Expo to give fans the first real look at the highly anticipated Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Magic Knight Rayearth World Premiere: The world premiere screening of the upcoming Magic Knight Rayearth anime will feature special guest Rie Takahashi, along with the first reveal of exciting new updates.

Panels

Jujutsu Kaisen: Celebrating 5 Years of Curses with Cast Hosted by TOHO animation: Celebrating five thrilling years of this blockbuster anime, this panel will spotlight major story moments, including Season 3 and behind-the-scenes stories.

Celebrating five thrilling years of this blockbuster anime, this panel will spotlight major story moments, including Season 3 and behind-the-scenes stories. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End – Special Event Hosted by TOHO animation: See what's next for Frieren with Director Tomoya Kitagawa , Supporting Director Keiichiro Saito , and Animation Producer Yuichiro Fukushi as they look back at Season 2, discuss Season 3, and create a live drawing by Character Designer Keisuke Kojima .

Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Special Panel featuring Yugo Kanno: The highly anticipated Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be celebrated with a special panel featuring acclaimed composer Yugo Kanno and more special guests. The panel will feature a special live performance alongside a can't-miss conversation.

The highly anticipated Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be celebrated with a special panel featuring acclaimed composer and more special guests. The panel will feature a special live performance alongside a can't-miss conversation. Good Smile Company presents Hatsune Miku Exclusive Showcase 2026: The official Hatsune Miku panel will include the worldwide reveal of an all-new special Miku project, the latest figure updates, a look at racing Miku, and more.

The official Hatsune Miku panel will include the worldwide reveal of an all-new special Miku project, the latest figure updates, a look at racing Miku, and more. Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Fan Meeting at Anime Expo 2026: The hit rhythm game Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! comes to Anime Expo for a special one-day fan meeting with Daisuke Hirose (Tsukasa Tenma) and Machico (Nene Kusanagi).

The hit rhythm game Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! comes to Anime Expo for a special one-day fan meeting with (Tsukasa Tenma) and (Nene Kusanagi). Square Enix Manga Presents: The (Psychic) Power of BL with Cherry Magic! Creator Yuu Toyota: Square Enix Manga & Books presents a special panel with the creator of the BL smash hit, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Join Yuu Toyota for a live drawing panel, career retrospective, moderated Q&A, and more.

Square Enix Manga & Books presents a special panel with the creator of the BL smash hit, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Join for a live drawing panel, career retrospective, moderated Q&A, and more.

Ticketed Events

J-POP Sound Capsule with performers ALI, Roselia, SPYAIR, Yoko Kanno, and Yoko Takahashi: The return of J-POP Sound Capsule brings in an electrifying night of pulse-pounding performances, iconic soundtracks, and high energy to J-POP fans from around the world.

Sukeban World Championship Fight: The Japanese female pro-wrestling league Sukeban makes its triumphant return to Anime Expo. Blending wrestling, anime, fashion, and music into a one-of-a-kind experience, Sukeban brings together the toughest wrestlers and girl gangs from Tokyo to fight for world domination, in an event that will also feature special appearances and surprise cameos.

The Japanese female pro-wrestling league Sukeban makes its triumphant return to Anime Expo. Blending wrestling, anime, fashion, and music into a one-of-a-kind experience, Sukeban brings together the toughest wrestlers and girl gangs from Tokyo to fight for world domination, in an event that will also feature special appearances and surprise cameos.

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