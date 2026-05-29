Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: dr seuss, the cat in the hat

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem Announced For October 2026

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem has been announced for PC and consoles, as the party game will arrive in October 2026.

Article Summary The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem launches October 30, 2026 for PC and consoles from Outright Games.

The Cat in the Hat party game features Sally, Johnny, Thing 1, Thing 2, Little Cat A, Fish, and more.

Play solo or with up to four local players in Find the Cat mode and 18 minigames packed with rainy day chaos.

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem includes simple controls, adjustable difficulty, and family-friendly fun.

Outright Games has partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to make a brand-new party game, as they announced The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem. As you can see here, the game will take characters from both the iconic kids' book and other Sr. Seuss lore, and put them in a party game where you'll compete with each other in a series of minigames. Enjoy checking the game out here as it will arrive on PC and consoles on October 30, 2026.

Party Games Come On Rainy Days as The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem Arrives This Fall

In this title, players can step into the shoes of beloved characters, including Sally, Johnny, Thing 1 & Thing 2, and Little Cat A, while the ever-mischievous Cat in the Hat and the cautious Fish guide the action. Whether playing solo or with up to four players in local multiplayer, the game transforms the familiar household setting into a playground of unpredictable antics. Featuring two exciting game modes, players can race to track down the elusive Cat in the Hat in 'Find the Cat', turning the house upside down in a fast-paced game of hide-and-seek. Then dive into a collection of 18 wildly entertaining minigames, from capturing runaway penguins to decorating supersized cakes, each packed with humor and surprises!

Designed with accessibility and replayability in mind, The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem offers simple controls, adjustable difficulty levels, and a variety of short and long challenges, ensuring fun for players of all ages and skill levels. With every round bringing new surprises, no two play sessions are ever the same. First published in 1957, The Cat in the Hat introduced generations to Dr. Seuss's signature blend of imaginative storytelling, playful rhymes, and mischievous characters. With The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, players can now experience that same crazy energy in an interactive format designed to bring families together through laughter and light-hearted competition.

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