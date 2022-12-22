ABLAZE Manga Announces Three New Titles for Spring 2023

The ABLAZE Manga imprint has three new releases set for print and digital publication, including Wafku, a new manga series based on the popular Netflix Anime series, Terror Man, a new manhwa series based on the hit Korean webtoon featuring a complex, compelling story of an unlikely hero who is misunderstood and unappreciated for the good he does, and the launch of the manga series, Centaurs. Created by Ryo Sumiyoshi, Centaurs delivers a story of adventure and freedom inspired by Japanese mythology and features impressive art and character designs by Sumiyoshi, who also created creatures for the bestselling Monster Hunter game series.

Wakfu Vol. 1: The Quest for the Eliatrope Dofus

By Tot, Azra, and Said Sassine

MSRP: $12.99

224 Pages

ISBN: 978-1-68497-137-4

Available June 27th

The adventures of the Brotherhood of the Tofu continue! See the heroes of WAKFU ride again in the brand-new manga series written by Tot, the creator of WAKFU & DOFUS!

Yugo, Ruel, Percedal, Amalia, and Evangelyne are now living their lives, each on their own. The adventurers reunite at Alibert's for Yugo and Adamai's birthday, launching this latest saga when a party pooper comes to interrupt the celebrations and forces our friends to set off on the road once again for adventure!

TERROR MAN Vol. 1 by Handong Woo and Kojin Ho

MSRP: $19.99

300 Pages

ISBN: 978-1-68497-131-2

Available June 27th

Jungwoo Min has a special ability, one that lets him see when a path leads to a misfortune or disaster. He uses his "Eyes of Misfortune" to spot these unfortunate events and stop them. Disguising himself as a terrorist, he begins using his power to save people from certain danger. This leads him to become feared by the people he is looking to save. Soon he discovers that the more he saves others, the unhappier he becomes. Thus unfolds the story of a hero and his struggle between happiness and despair. And the unfortunate reality of saving the world, even while becoming a supposed terrorist…or TERROR MAN.

CENTAURS Vol. 1 by RYO SUMIYOSHI

MSRP: $12.99

180 Pages

ISBN: 978-1-68497-136-7

Available July 11th

An epic fantasy adventure set in an alternate medieval Japan, where humans co-exist with the mythic half-man/half-horse beasts known as centaurs, or "jinba." The centaur race was long revered as gods in ancient times; however, with the advent of the sengoku (warring states) period, humans started to enslave and use them for military purposes due to their speed, stamina, and ability to communicate in human language. Centaurs living in the plains were rapidly subjugated; in contrast, large numbers of centaurs living deep in the mountains were still free due to their relative isolation.

A wild and proud samurai jinba from the mountains named Matsukaze, known as the redheaded rock tiger, is caught while protecting his son. He is traded to a feudal lord and taken to his land. There he meets another centaur named Kohibari, whose village was burned down as a child. He is a tame centaur who had his arms amputated when he was captured and has given up hope of escaping his human captors. If they can get over their differences and work together, they just might be able to return to the wilds as free centaurs.

ABLAZE titles are distributed in print worldwide by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors. Digital versions of ABLAZE titles are available via most major digital platforms. More information can be found on the publisher's website.