Ablaze to Translate J. R. R. Tolkien Graphic Novel Into English

Ablaze's graphic biography of J. R. R. Tolkien's life by Willy Duraffourg and Giancarlo Caracuzzo was originally published in 2019 by Soleil.

Ablaze sent a press release to promote their "new graphic novel" biography of J. R. R. Tolkien's life – but it was originally published in French in 2019 by Soleil. Tolkien: Lightning Up The Darkness, originally Eclairer les ténèbres is by Willy Duraffourg and Giancarlo Caracuzzo and will be published on the 23rd of January, 2024.

Willy Duraffourg is best known for writing the Macao series of French graphic novels, while Giancarlo Caracuzzo has a long and varied career in Italy as a comic book creator, and in the US for Marvel, he drew Orson Scott Card's Formic Wars comic books a fair few years ago. Maybe a littl Spider-Man too.

J. R. R. Tolkien was not always the old Oxford professor, pipe in the mouth, refining his extraordinary work. In 1915, at age 23, he left for the front with his high school friends, whom he loved like brothers. They take part in the Battle of the Somme which will kill 450,000 people. The horror of war will brand his relationship to friendship, love, and creation. The biography vividly explores the youth of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings saga, and his traumatic experience of the battlefields of the First World War, which forged the imagination of his later literary works. TOLKIEN: LIGHTNING UP THE DARKNESS also serves as a useful visual aid for educators teaching the works of Tolkien. For fans of The Hobbit & Lord of The Rings looking to learn more about the genius behind their favorite epics.

