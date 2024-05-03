Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Fall Out Boy, fcbd, free comic book day

Fall Out Boy Pete Wentz's Dying Inside Free Comic Book Day First Look

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle have a graphic novel to preview, Dying Inside, from Vault Comics.

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. And Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle have a graphic novel to preview, Dying Inside, from Vault Comics. And Bleeding Cool has a preview of that preview… You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilerage with this handy dandy tag,

FCBD 2024 DYING INSIDE (NET) (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DEC230043

(W) Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

From Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein (Everything's Fine), and Lisa Sterle (The Modern Witch Tarot) comes the first complete chapter of DYING INSIDE, a graphic novel about a chronically depressed girl who's tired of fighting for her death. Today is Ash's big finale. And by finale, of course, she means exiting the stage permanently. Ash is a sixteen-year-old girl with more angst than Ian Curtis and Elliott Smith combined (her two idols). She's apathetic and therefore believes death is the easiest route to relief. That doesn't mean she'll go out without a bang, though! Nothing is more embarrassing than a lame death. Unfortunately, her meticulous plans – which include the perfect outfit, soundtrack, and method – are all ruined when the beautiful knife she buys off a webstore turns out to be charmed with a protection spell. Now, Ash has to track down the witch who turned her clocking out attempt into the worst gift imaginable: immortality. Turns out, the witch responsible is another sixteen-year-old-girl named (get this) Liv. The two vow to undo the charm together and fight for Ash's life…well, death.

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by comic book publishers, creators, comic shops and librarians to attract new readers to read comic books on the first Saturday in May. Originally proposed by Joe Field of Californian store Flying Color Comics, it began in 2002 with a handful of comics but now numbers around fifty giveaways each year. Often used to launch a new line, product or event, even though they are given away for free, some have become valuable in and of themselves. Coordinated by the industry's largest distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors, FCBD has become an official Children's Book Week event and has inspired similar events for German- and Dutch-language comics industries. The twenty-second edition of FCBD will be held tomorrow.

