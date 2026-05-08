Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, barbara gordon

Absolute Batman, Absolute Martian Manhunter & Barbara Gordon Defects?

DC tells comic shops they are aware of Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 "defects"...

It seems there may be issues with next week's DC Comics titles, specifically three of their most high-profile books. Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan. DC Comics has written to comic book retailers to tell them, "Thank you to everyone who has made us aware of manufacturing defects that occurred on Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1. At the current stage, we are releasing these issues as originally intended with the existing copies, so please feel free to sell them beginning on May 13. We are investigating the defects and putting together plans for amelioration, and will provide a follow-up update early next week. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible. We empathize with the position this situation has put you in, and we appreciate your continued support. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions." Does anyone know what the issue might be? And what people might want to look out for?

Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue.

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

As relationships and reality crumble around him, John comes face-to-face with the Agency's mysterious boss!

As relationships and reality crumble around him, John comes face-to-face with the Agency's mysterious boss! Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan.

Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. The extralegal activities of Gotham's vigilantes have never been more dangerous. After Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him. She will find herself alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards, in a place where nothing is what it seems. The true danger is just beginning… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Amancay Nahuelpan reunite to deliver a twisty, unexpected Bat-book for DC Next Level.

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