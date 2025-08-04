Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Absolute Green Lantern #5 Preview: Hal vs. Jo, Lantern Smackdown

Hal Jordan faces off against Jo in Absolute Green Lantern #5 while the mystery of Evergreen deepens. Will our hero shine bright or dim out?

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #5 unleashes Hal Jordan vs. Jo as mysteries in the ruined town of Evergreen deepen.

Comic releases August 6th, with story by Al Ewing and art by Jahnoy Lindsay, featuring multiple variant covers.

Expect explosive Lantern action as Hal is cast as a hulking menace, shaking the foundations of willpower itself.

HAL PRESSES THE ATTACK! The remains of Evergreen are scavenged for clues as to what happened to this quaint small town. Meanwhile, Jo faces down the hulking threat of Hal Jordan!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #5

DC Comics

0625DC032

0625DC033 – Absolute Green Lantern #5 Juliet Nneka Cover – $5.99

0625DC034 – Absolute Green Lantern #5 Tirso Cover – $5.99

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

HAL PRESSES THE ATTACK! The remains of Evergreen are scavenged for clues as to what happened to this quaint small town. Meanwhile, Jo faces down the hulking threat of Hal Jordan!

In Shops: 2025-08-06

SRP: $4.99

