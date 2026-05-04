Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Figure 2-Pack Coming Soon

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including new Knights of the Old Republic 6” figures

Article Summary Hasbro celebrates May the 4th with a new Star Wars Black Series Mission Vao and Carth Onasi 2-Pack reveal.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic set spotlights two fan-favorite companions from the classic RPG game.

Mission Vao and Carth Onasi feature detailed 6-inch sculpts, premium articulation, and blaster accessories.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Amazon Exclusive Gaming Greats 2-Pack on May 4 at 1 PM EST for $55.99.

May the 4th is here, and Hasbro has unveiled a new assortment of collectibles from a galaxy far, far away. One of which takes fans back to the Old Republic era with the Star Wars: The Black Series Mission Vao and Carth Onasi 2-Pack. These two are some of the more memorable companions from the iconic Knights of the Old Republic video game. Mission Vao is a young Twi'lek street survivor who is resourceful, compassionate, and a great ally for any collection.

Carth Onasi, on the other hand, is a seasoned Republic pilot haunted by betrayal and loss, showcasing a deeper element of the Star Wars mythos. Hasbro is now bringing these two back in a new Star Wars Gaming Great 2-Pack, highly detailed and ready for war. Both are brought to life right off the screen with blasters and are ready to join your crew to save the galaxy once again. Pre-orders arrive today (May 4th) at 1 PM EST for $55.99 as an Amazon Exclusive. May the 4th be with you!

Star Wars: The Black Series – Mission Vao & Carth Onasi

"In the skies above the Outer Rim world of Taris, a Jedi battle fleet engages the forces of Darth Malak in a desperate effort to halt the Sith's galactic domination…" THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS collectible action figure set is detailed to look like Mission Vao & Carth Onasi from KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC™. Fans can display these 6-inch-scale figures — including collector-grade sculpt, deco, and articulation — in their collections. Pose out each figure with the included blaster accessories."

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