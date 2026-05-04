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Marshals, Rick and Morty & The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, SNL, Jupiter's Legacy/Happy!, Rick and Morty, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and more!

Article Summary Marshals leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a tense preview of S01E10 “Playing with Fire” and a prison bus crash crisis.

TV highlights include The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, SNL, Euphoria, Tracker, Watson, and The Rookie updates.

Dan Harmon talks Rick and Morty canon, while The Vampire Lestat teases more twists and SNL gets a lively review.

More on Marshals joins a packed lineup spanning CBS dramas, animated favorites, prestige TV, and franchise chatter.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, The Rookie, The Vampire Lestat, SNL, Jupiter's Legacy/Happy!, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who/SNL UK, Rooster, Euphoria, American Dad!, Bob's Burgers, Watson, Tracker, Two and a Half Men, Marshals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 4th, 2026:

Atomfall: Two Brothers Pictures Adapting Video Game for TV Series

The Pitt Cast Tackles Operation, D&D for Critical Role Worthy Cause

The Pitt: Briones Calls Out "Disrespectful" Fans for Broadway Behavior

AEW Collision Review: Knight, Willow Retain; Gunns are Back

The Rookie Crossover Set for "North" Pilot; Season 8 Finale Images

Got The Vampire Lestat All Figured Out? "You Have No Idea": Bogosian

SNL 51 Review: Olivia Rodrigo Brings Infectious Fun & Twisted Vibes

WWE/The New Day, TWD: Daryl Dixon & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Jupiter's Legacy & Happy! Frank Quitely on What Worked and What Didn't

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Believes "Canon Sucks," Knows Fans Love It

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Responds to SNL UK, Sketch

The Comeback S03E07 Preview: Valerie Finds Herself in the Hot Seat

Rooster S01E09 "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor": Greg's Hot Streak

Euphoria Season 3: Here's Your S03E04: "Kitty Likes to Dance" Preview

American Dad! S20E07: "Reaper Madness": Klaus & Hayley's Horror High

Bob's Burgers S16E12: "Children of the Carn": Prank War Gone Wrong

Watson Finale "The Cobalt Fissure" Preview: Eddie Izzard Guest Stars

Tracker S03E19: "Chain of Custody" Preview: Reenie's Witness Goes MIA

The Rings of Power: Marsan on Joining "Lord of the Rings" Franchise

Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Angry at Charlie Sheen Meltdown Fanfare

Marshals Try Containing a Prison Bus Crash: S01E10 "Playing with Fire"

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