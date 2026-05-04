Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Old Republic Satele Shan TBS Figure Arrives from Hasbro

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including new Knights of the Old Republic 6” figures

Article Summary Hasbro debuts Star Wars The Black Series Satele Shan, bringing the Jedi Grand Master from The Old Republic to 6-inch scale.

The Star Wars figure captures Satele Shan in her Old Republic look with two blue lightsabers that combine into one staff.

Satele Shan’s legacy ties to Bastila Shan and Revan, making her a major Star Wars Jedi leader during the Sith war era.

Preorders launch on May the 4th at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with the Star Wars Black Series release set for Fall 2026.

Satele Shan is one of the more important Jedi figures during the Star Wars: The Old Republic era. She serves as the Grand Master of the Jedi Order during a time of unrelentless war with the Sith Empire. As a descendant of Bastila Shan and Revan, she carries a powerful legacy that shapes both her leadership and her personal struggles. She was introduced in the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic and is now she is coming to life with The Black Series from Hasbro.

This new 6" Grand Master is ready to jump back into the action with an impressive figure that captures her beauty and elegance quite nicely. She is depicted in her Old Republic outfit and will come with two blue lightsabers that can be combined to form her signature double-bladed lightsaber. Pre-orders are set to arrive today, Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and she is set to arrive in Fall 2026. Be on the lookout for more KOTOR 6" figures also coming soon, like Mission Vao & Carth Onasi and the Republic Trooper.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Satele Shan (KOTOR)

"A descendant of the legendary Jedi Bastila Shan, Satele Shan is Grand Master of the Jedi Order and leader of the Jedi Council. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Satele Shan from STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC. Fans can display this figure with game-accurate sculpt and multiple articulation points. This Satele Shan figure comes with her double-bladed Lightsaber™ accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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