Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, dan mora, Daniel Sampere, Hayden Sherman, jorge jimenez, nick dragotta, Rafa Sandoval

Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Bags, One Side Absolute, One Not

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman shopping bags for comic book stores — one side is Absolute, the other is not.

Article Summary DC Comics is releasing reusable shopping bags pairing Absolute Batman art with a standard Batman design on the reverse.

Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman bags follow the same format, with one Absolute side and one classic side.

The bags are sold to comic book stores in bundles of 12 for $1 wholesale and are scheduled to arrive in October.

DC says the eco-friendly bags measure 12.6 x 13.5 x 6.7 inches and are built for repeated use over disposable bags.

To paraphrase The Blues Brothers, "we've got both kinds of comic book store bags, absolute and non-absolute." Or rather, one side is, one side is not.DC Comics is providing the following reusable shopping bags featuring Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman to comic book stores, in both their Absolute and standard varieties.

Each bag is sold in bundles of 12 for $1wholesale, and made from what DC describe as eco-friendly material and measures 12.6" W x 13.5" H x 6.7" D. They'll be coming to comic stores in October.

Absolute Batman bag (side A) featuring art by Nick Dragotta

Batman bag (side B) featuring art by Jorge Jiménez

Absolute Superman bag (side A) featuring art by Rafa Sandoval

Superman bag (side B) featuring art by Dan Mora

Absolute Wonder Woman bag (side A) featuring art by Hayden Sherman

Wonder Woman bag (side B) featuring art by Daniel Sampere

Reusable bags, also called tote bags, grocery bags, or bags-for-life, are durable alternatives to single-use plastic or paper bags, designed for repeated use over months or years. They help reduce waste, litter, and resource consumption when used consistently. Many stores are now forced to stop selling single-use plastic bags or charge for their use, after concerns over pollution, harm to marine life, and landfill waste led to regulations starting in the 1990s, including taxes, fees, or bans in many places. Production of reusables can have a higher upfront footprint than a single plastic bag. The advantage only materialises with repeated use.

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