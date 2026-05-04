Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: Pac Man

New Pac-Man Animated Series Ready to Go "WAKA WAKA" on May 22nd

Pac-Man fans will see the debut of a brand-new animated series later this month, with Pac-Man: Snack Breaks set to arrive on May 22nd.

Article Summary Pac-Man: Snack Breaks premieres May 22 on the official Pac-Man YouTube channel as part of Bandai Namco’s Pac-May event.

Bandai Namco teams with Cartuna for a new Pac-Man animated series celebrating the arcade icon’s 1980 debut.

The trailer sends Pac-Man from Pac-Village to neon-lit New Pac-City for fast, snack-fueled adventures and comedy.

Pac-Man: Snack Breaks blends action, nostalgia, and inventive worldbuilding, with new episodes rolling out monthly.

Bandai Namco announced that it will debut a brand-new animated series this month, with the first episode of Pac-Man: Snack Breaks airing on YouTube on May 22. The company partnered with animation studio Cartuna to produce the series as part of its "Pac-May" event celebrating the iconic video game character's debut in arcades in May of 1980. The initial trailer, which you can watch here, puts a different spin on the character as he travels from his hometown to the big city. Some of the characters in that teaser come from various games in the franchise, so it's clear this crew knows how to hit the nostalgia button, like having Professor Pac-Man in the town. We have more details from the team about the show below, which will debut on the Pac-Man YouTube Channel.

Follow a New A-Maze-Ing Adventure in Pac-Man: Snack Breaks

Pac-Man: Snack Breaks animated shorts. Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with animation studio Cartuna, produced the animated series, which follows Pac-Man as he leaves Pac-Village for the fast-paced, neon sprawl of New Pac-City, where everyday life bursts into high-speed, snack-fueled adventures. With Team Ghost always on his tail, Pac-Man's boundless optimism is the ultimate power-up. By combining action, high-energy comedy, and inventive worldbuilding, the new series honors the franchise's iconic history while launching Pac-Man into a bold new chapter of adventures in New Pac-City and beyond.

Directed by Noah Pardo with lead producers Adam Belfer, James Belfer, Monica Mazel, Garrett Beltis, and Ben Bishop, the series features a bold, retro-inspired visual identity and fast-paced comedic storytelling tailored to digital audiences. The principal cast features Mike Cefalo as Pac-Man and Inky, Mike Bodie as Blinky, Rebecca Wang as Pinky, and Lukas Arnold as Clyde. The animated series will launch on the official Pac-Man YouTube Channel on May 22, with new episodes debuting each month.

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