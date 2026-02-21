Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: martian manhunter

Absolute Martian Manhunter #9 Preview: Alien Secrets Unwrapped

The Agency gets hands-on with an alien autopsy in Absolute Martian Manhunter #9, peeling back layers of mystery and fascia this Wednesday.

ALIEN AUTOPSY! What Martian secrets will the Agency discover as they peel back layers of mystery, metaphor, and fascia? Meanwhile, John searches for his missing partner as his world continues to crumble around him!

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #9

DC Comics

1225DC0090

1225DC0091 – Absolute Martian Manhunter #9 Werther Dell Edera Cover – $5.99

1225DC0092 – Absolute Martian Manhunter #9 Dan Hipp Cover – $5.99

1225DC0093 – Absolute Martian Manhunter #9 Matias Bergara Cover – $5.99

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

ALIEN AUTOPSY! What Martian secrets will the Agency discover as they peel back layers of mystery, metaphor, and fascia? Meanwhile, John searches for his missing partner as his world continues to crumble around him!

In Shops: 2/25/2026

SRP: $4.99

