Action Comics #1035 Preview: If You Can't Trust Superman…

Action Comics #1035 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Thao-La forced to make a choice. Side with Darkseid and murder Superman to save her people… or join with Superman and try to free them. And look, if it was, for example, Spider-Man we were talking about here, you'd honestly have to give it some thought. But if you can't count on Superman, who can you count on? Check out a preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1035

DC Comics

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere

Superman keeps the abandoned Warworld weapon out of the hands of anyone who might misuse it. But now the Justice League questions his judgment. It's time for Clark Kent to put up or shut up. In "Tales of Metropolis," the Guardian comes to the city. Is this another step toward Future State?

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $4.99