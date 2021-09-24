Action Comics #1035 Preview: If You Can't Trust Superman…

Action Comics #1035 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Thao-La forced to make a choice. Side with Darkseid and murder Superman to save her people… or join with Superman and try to free them. And look, if it was, for example, Spider-Man we were talking about here, you'd honestly have to give it some thought. But if you can't count on Superman, who can you count on? Check out a preview below.
ACTION COMICS #1035
DC Comics
0721DC064
0721DC065 – ACTION COMICS #1035 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere
Superman keeps the abandoned Warworld weapon out of the hands of anyone who might misuse it. But now the Justice League questions his judgment. It's time for Clark Kent to put up or shut up. In "Tales of Metropolis," the Guardian comes to the city. Is this another step toward Future State?
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0721DC064 ACTION COMICS #1035 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC065 ACTION COMICS #1035 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC064 ACTION COMICS #1035, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC064 ACTION COMICS #1035, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC064 ACTION COMICS #1035, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC064 ACTION COMICS #1035, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC064 ACTION COMICS #1035, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.