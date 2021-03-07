Actually, International Men's Day Is On November 19th

NOTCOMICS: Tomorrow is International Women's Day. As a result of this, the work of the United Nations, all the usual marketing PR that will seize on this, as well as the fallout of a certain Oprah Winfrey interview, you can bet that social media will be full of men … asking when International Men's Day is.

It will smack a bit of when your kid complains about Mother's Day or Father's Day, asking when Children's Day is, and is told "literally every other day of your adolescent existence". But it turns out that's not the case at all, as International Men's Day is actually on November 19th, and has been for decades.

Strangely enough, International Men's Day on social media isn't full of women asking when International Men's Day is. Funny how that works.

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March around the world. It is a focal point in the movement for women's rights. First proposed in 1910 as a political movement, it became an annual event in a number of countries on differing dates. After Russian women gained suffrage in 1917, and March 8th became a national holiday, this was the date other countries gravitated towards, with The United Nations celebrating the day from 1977. It also moved from a political call to revolution, to a more celebratory occasion, with corporations getting involved. The 2021 UN theme is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", highlighting the impact that girls and women worldwide had as health care workers, caregivers, innovators and community organizers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Men's Day is an occasion to celebrate boys' and men's achievements and contributions, in particular for their contributions to nation, union, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. The broader and ultimate aim of the event is to promote basic humanitarian values. It also addresses issues regarding physical health, mental health and suicide risks. This year's theme is "Better relations between men and women."

Maybe that could be partially achieved by folk not spending all of International Women's Day asking when International Men's Day is?