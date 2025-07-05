Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Cladun, Cladun X3, NIS America

Cladun X3 Announced For PC & Console Release This Year

Cladun X3 has been announced for both PC and consoles, as the latest entry in the Cladun series will be released before year's end

Take on the role of a villain in Arcanus Cella and battle rivals in a challenging dungeon death game.

Customize characters, weapons, towns, and even music for a truly personalized RPG adventure.

Master the unique Magic Circle System to boost your stats and conquer randomly generated dungeons.

NIS America announced this week that Cladun X3, the latest entry in the Cladun series, will launch for PC and consoles this year. The game was originally announced in Japan late last year, but since then, there have been few updates about the storyline and content until now, as well as whether or not we'd see it released in the West. Now we know the customizable action RPG will be released here before year's end. We have more details from the company about this particular storyline below.

Cladun X3

Villains from near and far have been summoned to Arcanus Cella to participate in a cutthroat death game in the name of achieving world peace. You are one of those villains. To survive this dangerous death game, you'll need to power up your strength and venture into the depths of mysterious dungeons. Conquer floors teeming with ferocious monsters, avoid deadly traps, and make evil allies to aid in your journey. Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate evil?

Cladun X3 is the latest entry in the Cladun series of pixel action RPGs where everything from characters to their weapons and even music is fully customizable. Players can choose from six different weapon types and 10 different jobs to conquer the dungeons of Arcanus Cella. Recruit custom characters to join your cause and use their power to enhance a single unit with the Magic Circle System, a unique system to the Cladun series. Each job has their own stats, preferred weapons, and Magic Circles to try!

