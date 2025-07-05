Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt, universal monster

Shredder Dracula Goes Crimson with Exclusive TMNT Figure from NECA

The horror of the Universal Monsters arrives with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles including a new exclusive Crimson Armor Shredder Dracula

Article Summary NECA’s Universal Monsters x TMNT line brings Shredder Dracula to life with horror-inspired detail and accessories.

Exclusive Crimson Armor Shredder Dracula figure debuts at Target, echoing Bram Stoker’s Dracula style.

Figure features multiple points of articulation, alternate heads, hands, rats, fabric cape, and more extras.

Part of an ongoing collector series reimagining TMNT characters as classic Universal Monsters icons.

The Shredder Dracula figure from NECA's Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line is a hauntingly brilliant fusion of horror and comic book villainy. This deadly crossover reimagines the villainous Oroku Saki, aka Shredder, as the vampiric Count Dracula. NECA was sure to blend his samurai armor with traces of vampiric Gothic horror elements for a truly special figure. Shredder Dracula features multiple points of articulation and comes with eerie accessories like alternate heads, swappable hands, dead rats, a spear, and more.

This figure is part of a larger collector line that transforms TMNT characters into classic Universal Monsters, giving fans a fresh yet spooky twist on their favorite turtles. While collectors have seen this release before, Target Stores will be getting a new Crimson Armor exclusive that makes this armor similar to the armor as seen in Bram Stoker's Dracula film. From fabric elements, intricate detail, and a nice selection of accessories, this Shredracula is ready to feast on turtle blood. The figure is priced at $36.99 and can be seen online as well as in stores now.

Universal Monsters x TMNT – Shredder Dracula (Crimson)

"NECA is thrilled and chilled to introduce the next release in our Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure line, paying tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror! Two of pop culture's most menacing villains have combined into one amazing figure reimagining The Shredder as Dracula. (Protect yourself by ordering extra garlic on your pizza!)"

"Designed by James Groman, this 7-inch scale figure dons Crimson deco and comes loaded with three different heads, real fabric cape, turtle skull, turtle candle, spear, juice jug, and lifeless rats. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging by legendary artist Daniel Horne."

