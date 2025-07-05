Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Wukong

Black Desert Online Drops New Class Wukong With Summer Outfit

Black Desert Online dropped a pair of new items into the game, as they have a summer outfit for you to wear, along with the Wukong class

Article Summary Wukong class arrives in Black Desert Online, wielding the Power Pole and mystical Gourd Bottle.

Wukong offers unique combat mechanics like Fighting Buddha state and powerful pole attacks.

New Summer Getaway outfits drop, featuring summer styles for every class, available until August 27.

Male and female classes get swimwear and casual looks perfect for beach adventures this season.

Pearl Abyss dropped two new items into Black Desert Online this week, as you can play as the new Wukong class, and gat your hands on a free Summer Outfit. First off, the new class comes with its own perks and challenges that make the "pole-wielder" a formidable force, which we have dev notes about below. Meanwhile the new Summer outfit gives you a white top, shirt, or dress along with some denim jeans (or less, depending on the character you chose).

Black Desert Online – Wukong

The legendary pole-wielder and Nimbus rider, Wukong, has arrived. AKA the Fighting Buddha's Heir, Wukong wields the Power Pole and Gourd Bottle, and the formidable Jade Pillar as his awakening weapon.

Tusita's Gourd: Absorb the life force from your enemies and store it within your gourd bottle There, it mingles with the Celestial's nectar of Tusita—the heaven of future Buddhas—awakening your ancestor's power long thought dormant.

Fighting Buddha: Drink the Celestial's nectar in your gourd bottle to wield your ancestral might. With the ancestor's power, you can enter the Fighting Buddha state.

Drink the Celestial's nectar in your gourd bottle to wield your ancestral might. With the ancestor's power, you can enter the Fighting Buddha state. Pierce: Gather focused Do energy into your pole and thrust forward in a single, enlightened strike. In the form of the Fighting Buddha, the power of your awakened ancestor surges forth—extend the Power Pole to skewer even distant foes with transcendent reach.

Gather focused Do energy into your pole and thrust forward in a single, enlightened strike. In the form of the Fighting Buddha, the power of your awakened ancestor surges forth—extend the Power Pole to skewer even distant foes with transcendent reach. Impale: Leap skyward and channel all your might into a focused vertical strike. In the Fighting Buddha form, your pole elongates mid-strike, impaling foes and erupting with golden flames of Do energy.

Leap skyward and channel all your might into a focused vertical strike. In the Fighting Buddha form, your pole elongates mid-strike, impaling foes and erupting with golden flames of Do energy. Heaven's Pivot: In the Fighting Buddha form, enlarge your pole and launch it forward with a mighty kick—spreading golden flame in all directions. When your shadows are summoned, they echo the attack in unison .

Summer Getaway Outfit Released

The first of this season's limited-time outfit, Summer Getaway, releases today and will be available until August 27. From swimwear to relaxed knitted fits made for lounging by the water, each class can now have a great new look while adventuring. Male classes can even enjoy a shirtless, relaxed style perfect for summer.

