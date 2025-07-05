Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: JD Amato, Sophie Morse

JD Amato And Sophie Morse's The Endless Game From Simon & Schuster

Preview of JD Amato and Sophie Morse's new graphic novel The Endless Game, to be publishjed by Simon & Schuster next year

J.D. Amato director of Cop Show, My Brother, My Brother and Me and The President Show and collaborator on The Chris Gethard Show is working with artist Sophie Morse and colourist Sara Cal on The Endless Game, their debut middle grade graphic novel about a middle schooler who gets drawn into his new town's intense summer game of capture the flag, pitched as The Cardboard Kingdom meets Craig of the Creek.

"When Fred Townsend and his family move to Lakeside, Illinois, Fred is inducted into a game of capture the flag that has split the entire town in two. But this isn't a normal game. It's been going on for decades and has been passed down from generation to generation. It has its own history, laws, and institutions, with elaborate castle-like bases, dreary prisons, kid-run saloons, and even a council of home-schooled kids that preside over the rules of the game. But for Fred, and all of Lakeside's kids, this unending war is not just about winning—it's also about learning how you want to fit into the world, the power of friendship, and making sure this summer is one they will never forget."

Sophie Morse says "I can finally talk about the graphic novel that me, J.D. Amato, and our colorist @notsaracal worked so hard on for the past few years. We are so so so proud of what we made and I can't even put into words the amount of effort from all sides that went into this project. if you love kids in the woods having fun, high stakes games of capture the flag, child kings, intense bike races, heists, mystery, hidden forest fortresses, and 12-year-olds driven mad with power… then this is the comic for you."

Krista Vitola at Simon and Schuster has acquired world English rights to The Endless Game and publication is planned for April 2026. JD Amato and Sophie Morse's agent, Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management, negotiated the deal. Here is a preview.

