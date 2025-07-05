Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in June 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in June 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG market is surging in 2025, with renewed collector interest in Paldea Evolved cards.

Magikarp Illustration Rare is the top chase card, now valued at over $210 and still rising.

Other high-value cards include Iono, Raichu, Tyranitar, and the Paldean Starter Illustration Rares.

Monthly Value Watch tracks card prices to help collectors spot the best time to buy or complete sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. All through 2025, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $210.99 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $55.31 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $46.55 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $41.55 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $32.33 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $27.78 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $25.15 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $22.69 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $21.41 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $21.40 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $19,22 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $19.05 Heracross Illustration Rare 194/193: $18.65 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $18.46 Mismagius Illustration Rare 212/193: $16.96

Magikarp Illustration Rare is the unlikely chase card that just won't quit. Since last month, this card has increased in value by a whopping $26, making it a $200+ chase card. It is the only Illustration Rare that has reached this kind of value, as it is mostly the rarer Special Illustration Rares that hold this kind of weight in the market. Other cards have slightly increased or decreased in value this month, but it's the heavy-hitting Magikarp that rules the Paldea Evolved seas.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

