Ahmed Raafat Displays His Diary Of The Astronudes at Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Ahmed Raafat tells me about his latest print comic. "Inspired by nudist camp movies from the 1960s such as "Diary of a Nudist", and also sci-fi/slice of life shows like "My Favourite Martian", "Diary of the Astronudes" started off as a webcomic series that debuted in December 2020, in the form of one/two page stories (or you may say, strips) exploring our complicated relationship with nudity and our human bodies. This print edition, launched in 2022 via a crowdfunding campaign on Zoop, collected the stories that have been published online, re-mastered for print, in addition to a new prologue, supplementary material, and more. Thought Bubble will be the first con/festival at which DOTA will be debuting."

And you can find Diary Of The Astronudes at Ahmed Raafat's table at Thought Bubble, at Table 39 in the Bubble Boy Hall.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, the 10th of November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!