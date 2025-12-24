Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Babs, toxic avenger

Ahoy March 2026 Full Solicits, With Toxic Avenger And A Dead President

Ahoy Comics' March 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations with The Toxic Avenger accused of murdering the President of the United States

Article Summary Ahoy Comics unveils March 2026 solicits, featuring wild satire and irreverent new comic issues.

Babs: The Black Road South #3 brings Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows’ barbarian chaos and dark comedy.

Toxic Avenger Comics #9 sees Toxie framed for assassinating the U.S. President and facing mutant lockdown.

Ahoy’s signature style packs comics with stories, prose, poetry, and adds Troma's Toxic Avenger to its lineup.

Ahoy Comics' March 2026 solicits and solicitations see Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows back swinging the broadsword of satire in Babs: The Black Road South #3, as our favourite foul-mouthed barbarian thief and her long-suffering sidekick Izzy plunge deeper into the demon-cursed nightmare that is the Black Road South. Meanwhile, Matt Bors and Fred Harper crank the gross-out dial to eleven in Toxic Avenger Comics #9. Our mop-wielding mutant hero Toxie finds himself framed for taking out U.S. President Young and locked away in a mutant isolation camp under threat of eternal lockdown…

BABS THE BLACK ROAD SOUTH #3 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

On their quest down the demon-cursed Black Road South, Babs and Izzy face murderous creatures, a murderous hobbit who's into bondage, and a couple of particularly murderous, impossible-not-to-mock examples of cosmetic surgery attached to a narcissistic swordswoman! Is all of this stress worth the treasure that might await at road's end? Of course. It's treasure! $4.99 3/18/2026

TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #9 (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Fred Harper

Continuing the most intense Toxie epic yet! Framed for the murder of U.S. President Young, the Toxic Avenger is confined under threat of permanent imprisonment in an isolation camp for mutations! $4.99 3/25/2026

Ahoy Comics, based in Syracuse, New York, was founded in 2018 by publisher Hart Seely, editors Tom Peyer and Stuart Moore, and Chief Creative Officer Frank Cammuso. Their signature format treats issues like "comic book magazines," packing in a main story, plus extras such as prose fiction, poetry, cartoons, and illustrations, echoing classic anthology magazines. A standout moment was picking up Second Coming by Mark Russell and Richard Pace after DC dropped it due to its provocative premise of Jesus Christ rooming with a superhero. They have also acquired the Toxic Avenger license from Troma Films.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!