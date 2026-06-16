Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Alba Glez, Miss Martian, natasha irons, Princesses Of The DC Universe, Steel, Susan Bridges, Tilly Bridges, Wonder Girl, yara flor

DC Comics' New Female Teen Super-Team, Princesses Of The DC Universe

DC Comics' New Female Teen Super-Team, Princesses Of The DC Universe with Wonder Girl, Steel and Miss Martian, for 2027

Article Summary Princesses Of The DC Universe is a new DC middle-grade graphic novel launching in March 2027 from Tilly and Susan Bridges.

Wonder Girl Yara Flor leads Steel, Miss Martian, and Princess Maxima in DC’s new all-girl teen super-team adventure.

A royal trip across the stars spirals into chaos when their ship is stolen, forcing the heroes into a cosmic rescue mission.

Princesses Of The DC Universe blends friendship, superhero action, and sci-fi fun, with art by Alba Glez.

Princesses of the DC Universe, written by Tilly Bridges and Susan Bridges, and artist Alba Glez, brings together a new all-girl teen superteam for the DC Universe in this middle-grade graphic novel for March 2027. with Wonder Girl Yara Flor, Steel Natasha Irons, and Miss Martian escorting Princess Maxima home to her planet,..

Princesses of the DC Universe

Written by Tilly & Susan Bridges

Art by Alba Glez

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799504542

Superheroes meet princesses in DC's brand-new team-up adventure starring Wonder Girl!

Yara Flor is very unsure about the responsibility of leading a teen girl superhero squad. Wonder Woman encourages her to try—and even brings donuts—but their first meet-up is crashed by Princess Maxima!

Maxima's life has been nothing but princess studies, princess duties, and princess training. While planning her coming-of-age ceremony, she realizes she's been so busy she doesn't have any friends to invite! No matter: by royal decree, Yara Flor, Steel, and Miss Martian legally have to accompany Maxima to her planet! Surely, they'll become friends during their road trip…through the stars!

But when their ship is stolen, a simple trip turns into an epic adventure! Can they get their ship back, find some socks, help Superman escape a dungeon, rescue an entire planet, and make it back to Maxima's home world in time for her ceremony?

Teen heroes unite in this new middle-grade graphic novel from the writing team of Tilly & Susan Bridges and artist Alba Glez!

On Sale 3/2/27. Available for preorder soon.

Tilly Bridges and Susan Bridges are a married writing and producing team based in Hollywood/Los Angeles. They are best known for: Writing for the animated Monster High series, consulting on Star Trek: Prodigy and writing the Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming comic miniseries for IDW. They are also head writers for the 2021 Hugo Awards and 2023 Nebula Award and have worked on the Star Trek Adventures and Fallout role-playing games and the graphic novel Just Another Summer for Mad Cave/Maverick. Alba Glez is a Mexican comic artist, best known for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Avengers, Avengers Academy, Amazing Spider-Man, Giant-Size Spider-Gwen, and more.

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