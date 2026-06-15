Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Alex Sinclair, jim lee, scott williams

Jim Lee Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman SDCC Variants In Colour

Jim Lee and Scott Williams' Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants, in Full Alex Sinclair Colour

We saw the pencils and inks previously from Jim Lee and Scott Williams; now we have the coloured versions courtesy of Alex Sinclair, for the San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive variant covers from Torpedo Comics at San Diego Comic-Con.

Alex Sinclair says "Absolute Trinity in its colorful glory! Super pencils by @jimlee and Wonder(full) inks by @scottwilliamsink.s Check my story for the full size images. Fun fact: colored these to look like they were captured shortly after the ones we did for their respective issue #1 images. These variants will be available at this year's SDCC. Stay tuned!" These are those from the first issues…

And these new variants are to be released through imCollectibleArt and sold exclusively at SDCC at the Torpedo Comics stand at Booth #1000. There will be signing sessions as well.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #22

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman

A DIVINE THREAT HITS HOME FOR DIANA! Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward… $4.99 7/22/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman A DIVINE THREAT HITS HOME FOR DIANA! Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward… $4.99 7/22/2026 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #21

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE UNBELIEVABLE FINALE OF "REIGN OF THE SUPERMAN!" The final battle with King Shazam. "Reign of the Superman" begins here. But which Superman will it be? $4.99 7/22/2026

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