Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: DNX, fantastic four

Official: Marvel Comics X-Men DNX Solicits For September 2026

Official: Marvel Comics X-Men and Fantastic Four DNX Solicits and Solicitations for September 2026

Article Summary Marvel’s DNX expands in September with DNX #2 and key X-Men and Fantastic Four tie-ins revealed in the new solicits.

X-Men #37 sends Kid Omega into a brutal psychic showdown with Cassandra Nova as the X-Men wage war on 3K.

DNX #2 escalates the event with an X-Men and 3K battle above Philadelphia while allies race to save Magneto.

X-Men #38 and Fantastic Four #17 deepen the DNX mystery, with Magneto transformed and the FF trapped in chaos.

The Marvel Comics X-Men and Fantastic Four crossover event DNX is launching in September with a pre-solicited DNX #1. But it seems there are other issues of DNX out in September, and there are tie-ins too, courtesy of AIPT.

X-MEN #37

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

DNX TIE-IN!

PSI-WAR! While the X-Men battle 3K in a desperate bid to stave off disaster, Kid Omega engages in brain-to-brain combat with Cassandra Nova! It's the telepathic throwdown of the century!

On Sale 9/9

DNX #2 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

The X-Men and 3K do battle high above Philadelphia. aided by members of the Fantastic Four. while at the Baxter Building, the greatest minds of each team join forces in a bid to save the life of the master of magnetism, Magneto. But while the X-Men bring war to their enemies for the last time, the Chairman has a last resort…

On Sale 9/16

Written by JED MACKAY Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI Cover by KAARE ANDREWS The X-Men and 3K do battle high above Philadelphia. aided by members of the Fantastic Four. while at the Baxter Building, the greatest minds of each team join forces in a bid to save the life of the master of magnetism, Magneto. But while the X-Men bring war to their enemies for the last time, the Chairman has a last resort… On Sale 9/16 X-MEN #38

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

DNX TIE-IN!

Terrorist, warrior, father, teacher, killer. Magneto has been all of these things. Now he unconsciously assumes a new role: genetic prophet, with a message from the future written in his very blood. But will that message spell deliverance…or doom?

On Sale 9/23

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by VINCENZO CARRATU

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

DNX TIE-IN! The Fantastic Four find themselves in a strange environment, with no memory of how they got there…or worse, of who they actually are. There is a rock monster among them. They seem to have strange powers. And each of them has sustained serious injuries, including burns…burns that it's soon clear only the youngest one could've inflicted. The older man – whose limbs have a strange elasticity – has a single word written in blood on his own arm: SURVIVE. A DNX TIE-IN you won't see coming. On Sale 9/30

And here's the DNX #1 solicit from a couple of months ago…

DNX #1 (of 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

And a peek ahead at the comic book in question… which has Cyclops looking at the birds… while the X-Men look at Cyclops…

Mister Fantastic and Henry McCoy in lab coats despite wearing costumes made of unstable molecules – or not at all.

The mutant terrorist group 3K with a different Beast and Cassandra Nova get their own flying saucer…

And Magik shows how to start a fire with some kindling, small sticks and a large soulsword…

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