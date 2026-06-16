Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Compact, Compact Comics, DC Compact Comics

DC Comics Launches The Kid-Friendly DC Compact Comics Adventures

DC launches DC Compact Comics Adventures with Batman Adventures, Superman Adventures, Justice League Unlimited and Teen Titans GO!

Article Summary DC Compact Comics Adventures launches as a kid-friendly branch of DC Compact Comics, spotlighting animated DC classics.

Batman Adventures and Superman Adventures kick off the line in March 2027 with digest-sized, all-ages collections.

Justice League Unlimited and Teen Titans Go! join DC Compact Comics Adventures in June 2027 at $7.99 each.

The 5.5 x 8.5 format keeps DC Compact Comics portable, affordable, and ideal for younger readers and families.

DC Comics is launching a kid-friendly sub-imprint to the DC Compact Comics line with DC Compact Comics Adventures, reflecting the animated side to the DC Comics Universe. DC Compact Comics is a digest format innovated by DC Comics and copied by others, with shelving in comic shops and bookstores to fit its compact size, 5.5" x 8.5" designed for portability, and containing complete classic stories. But some of them, such as Dark Knight, V For Vendetta, Watchmen, or Killing Joke might not be seen as suitable for 8 to 12 year olds, even though that's probably when we all read them. So now we have the very clear DC Compact Comics Adventures line….

Batman: The Dark Knight: DC Compact Comics Adventures

By Kelley Puckett, Martin Pasko, Ty Templeton, Rick Burchett & more

$7.99 US | 152 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799517146

The Batman Adventures issues #1–6—a collection of all-original stories that are thrilling, moving, and just plain fun for readers of all ages. Perfectly capturing the tone and style pioneered in Batman: The Animated Series—the iconic cartoon that defined the Dark Knight for a generation of fans—it's Gotham City's guardian at his finest!

On Sale 3/30/27. Available for preorder soon.

$7.99 US | 152 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799517146 The Batman Adventures issues #1–6—a collection of all-original stories that are thrilling, moving, and just plain fun for readers of all ages. Perfectly capturing the tone and style pioneered in Batman: The Animated Series—the iconic cartoon that defined the Dark Knight for a generation of fans—it's Gotham City's guardian at his finest! On Sale 3/30/27. Available for preorder soon. Superman: Man of Tomorrow: DC Compact Comics Adventures

By Paul Dini, Scott McCloud, Rick Burchett & more

|$7.99 US | 152 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799517153

Luthor's own Man of Steel android! Watch as Livewire turns to… community service? Find out what destroyed Metropolis and how Mxyzptlk saved it. Superman Adventures #1–6

On Sale 3/30/27. Available for preorder soon.

Justice League: Heroes United: DC Compact Comics Adventures

Written by Adam Beechen

Art by Carlo Barberi

$7.99 US | 208 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799517160

The World's Greatest Heroes unite, as they must stop the menace of the terrible Triptych, the malicious Darkseid, the evil Morgaine le Fey, the maniacal Madmen, and more! And to top it all off, they discover that there's a traitor in their midst! Justice League Unlimited #1–7

On Sale 6/29/27. Available for preorder soon.

$7.99 US | 208 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799517160 The World's Greatest Heroes unite, as they must stop the menace of the terrible Triptych, the malicious Darkseid, the evil Morgaine le Fey, the maniacal Madmen, and more! And to top it all off, they discover that there's a traitor in their midst! Justice League Unlimited #1–7 On Sale 6/29/27. Available for preorder soon. Teen Titans Go!: Truth, Justice, Pizza: DC Compact Comics Adventures

Written by J. Torres

Art by Todd Nauck

$7.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8 1/2" | Trade Paperback | ISBN: 9781799517177

They're too young to drive, but not too young to save the world! The world's hottest heroes—Robin, Beast Boy, Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire—are here to show you how it's done, Titan-style, in these six fantastic fables. Villainous video games. Dodo-hunting aliens. Heroic self-esteem issues. Super-dating. Monstrous zits. Super-sibling squabbles. The teen Super Heroes from Jump City tackle it all in this exciting all-ages graphic novel, collecting issues #1–6 of their first comic book appearances (Teen Titans Go! #1–6)

On Sale 6/29/27. Available for preorder soon.

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