Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absoluite Batman, absolute, barbara gordon, newlitg
Barbara Gordon As The Bat In The Daily LITG, 17th June 2026
Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat
- DC Comics' New Female Teen Super-Team, Princesses Of The DC Universe
- The Pitt Season 3 Filming Officially Underway: See Who's Badging In
- Doctor Who Has "Too Many Regenerations," Impact "Diminished": Capaldi
- Jim Lee Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman SDCC Variants In Colour
- The Moment That Batman Meets Joker In Absolute Batman #21 (Spoilers)
- Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition Announced
- New DC Comics Superhero, Bobby Park, Announced For April 2027
- Marvel Gold '76 by Stephanie Phillips & Madibek Musabekov 1976 Revival
- Deadpool And Punisher Get A Crossover Event From Marvel With Big Guns
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- DC Comics Has A 617 Day For Batman: Bad Seeds, Or Will It Be 618 Day?
- Absolute Batman/Flash/Green Arrow Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics
- Al Ewing Writes Weekly USA Today Spider-Man – Or Is It Alan Partridge?
- Muppets Take The Marvel Universe But Chip Zdarsky Is Talking Uncle Ben
- Batman, Superman & Weird Al Yankovic in DC Comics' World's Weirdest
- Rom And M.A.S.K. Dominate The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
- DC Comics Launches The Kid-Friendly DC Compact Comics Adventures
- Green Lantern Tai Pham Trilogy Ends: Destiny by Minh Lê & Andie Tong
- Vampire Survivors By David Hazan And Jimmy Kucaj From Titan Comics
- Robyn Holdaway And Bryony Diamand Create The Man With A Thousand Names
- Just Booked My Traitors Stage Play Ticket, But Will I Go 4 More Times?
- Today Is Marvel 616 Day For Deadpool & The Punisher In One Hour's Time
- Absolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026
LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover
- Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover for Detective Comics #1100
- Comic Stores Angered Over DC Comics' Krypto Superman Premiere Prize
- A Very Naked Absolute Batman #10 From Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta
- IDW Publishing States They Will Definitely Be Around For Another Year
- Superman's New Powers Make Him… Sonic The Hedgehog? Or Doctor Who?
- A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys: CBS Encore Honors Brian Wilson
- Rick and Morty S08E04: Our "The Last Temptation of Jerry" Thoughts
- Tom Brevoort & JM DeMatteis On The Marvel Masterworks Cancellations
- NECA Announces 1:1 Life-Size M3GAN Replica with Autograph Card
- Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor's Audio Adventures Get Chibnall Blessing
- This Week Is The Two Hundredth Anniversary Of The Comic Book
- Steve Thompson & Gonzalo Ruggieri's First Graphic Novel, Ill Vacation
- Frank Miller Is Travelling To Ireland For The Very First Time
- Marvel's 616 Day Digital Reveal Is That "He Is Back"… Knull?
- Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover in The Daily LITG, 16th June 2025
LITG two years ago, Francesco Mattina across the years
- Jim Lee's Inking Partner Scott Williams on Francesco Mattina and A.I.
- New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figures Unveiled McFarlane Toys
- How Young Bruce Will Lend A Hand Going Forward (Batman #149 Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Gets A Brand New Logo
- Bayley Retains at Clash at the Castle, But Tony Khan Tries to Ruin It
- Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For September 2024
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Todd McFarlane Has David Dastmalchian's Knights Vs Samurai For $2.99
- McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile
- Batman #149 Should Make Even More Batfans Happy (Big Spoilers)
- My Happy Marriage: Yen Audio to Publish Audiobook Adaptation in Nov.
- Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
- Superman: James Gunn, Isabela Merced Honor Hawkgirl Anniversary
- Owen Fitzgerald Unleashed on ACG's Dizzy Dames, at Auction
- Blood Hunt Beats Transformers in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Classic Archie Comics Covers with Betty & Veronica, Up for Auction
- Russell Stamm's Invisible Scarlet O'Neil in Her Own Series, at Auction
- Daniel Warren Johnson & Riley Rossmo Launch The Moon Is Following Us
- Marvel Cancelling Iron Man in the Daily LITG, 16th of June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Currently In Production (TEASER)
- A New Captain Marvel From Marvel In October
- The Worst Thing The Beast Has Ever Done in Wolverine #34
- Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released
- Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Discovers That DC Character White Rabbit Exists
- Image Comics Break Out New Star Richard Blake With Hexagon Bridge
- One Comic Con in Florida Reverses 'Drag' Cosplay Ban But Others Worry
- The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself in The Daily LITG, 16th June 2023
- GI Joe Classified HasLab Dragonfly Funded, Next Tier Is Glenda
- Batman: Caped Crusader "Everything" Bruce Timm Wanted to Do In BTAS
- CEX Publish Joe Glass & Vince Underwood's Superhero Comic The Miracles
- Rick & Morty, Lights & Quinnelope in Oni Press September 2023 Solicits
- Meet The Cast Of Scott Hoffman & Danijel Žeželj's Nostalgia
- Uncle Sam as Superhero in National Comics #1, up for Auction
- PrintWatch: More For Battlechasers, Something Epic & In Hell We Fight
- Retroverse, Blood Oath & New America – From ComiXology to Dark Horse
- Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers, One Of 2023's Biggest Selling Comics
LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison Replaces RTD
- Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken
- Comic Creator Tim Sale Has Died, Aged 66
- Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- MTN DEW Announces New Overdrive Flavor Only At Casey's
- Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event
- Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's 7-Word Tease Fuels More Kim Concerns
- Marvel Comics September 2022 Full Solicitations Here To Judge You
- Daddy Superman Comes Home To Die In Action Comics in September
- The Most Expensive Batman Piece Of Artwork Ever Sells For $2.4 Million
- Marvel Comics Relaunches Reign Of X As… Trials Of X
- Every George Pérez Original Art Page For Marvel Beatles Comic For Sale
- Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Grab Ed McGuinness For Image Comics' Vanish
- Boys Run The Riot Volume 3 Review: More Money, More Problems
- Pearl III #1 Review: They Just Keep Talking
- Midnight Suns Confuse With A Logo That Looks Like Midnight Sons
- Flip Horror Anthology Shock Shop to Haunt Comic Stores in September
- Superhero Medical Drama Crashing Launches in September at IDW
- Watchmen #1 Original Artwork by Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore For Sale
- One Page Of Neil Gaiman & Sam Kieth's Sandman #1 At Auction For $48K
- Two Pages From The Joker's Killing Joke Origin, $140,000 So Far
- Entire Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #16 Art To Go For Over Half A Million
- Jim Lee's Triple-Page Batman Hush Spread Will Sell For Over $300,000
- More Frank Miller Dark Knight, Daredevil, Darth Vader, Ronin Auctioned
- Frank Miller Dark Knight Cover Artwork About To Sell For Two Million
- Better Call Saul Holds A Candle To The Daily LITG 16th June, 2022
LITG five years ago, DC Comics Cancellations
- DC Comics Cancels Batman And Wonder Woman Collections
- An X-Men-Sized Planet In Planet-Size X-Men? (Spoilers)
- Mass Effect Liara T'Soni Gets 2,000 Piece Statue From BioWare
- What Today's Massive X-Men Spoilers Say About Wolverine's Genitalia
- Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Hellfire Gala Timeline, Adding X-Corp, New Mutants, Planet-Size X-Men
- Heroes Reborn Has Very Different One More Day Via Mephisto (Spoilers)
- Donny Cates Makes "Kids Love Chains" Part Of Big Venom #200 Change
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- New Concept Art For Neill Blomkamp's Cancelled Alien 5 Film
- Entire Fantastic Four #254 Original Artwork By John Byrne At Auction
- Ty Templeton Creates Cartoon To Talk About His Cancer Diagnosis
- Superman Eats Out While Batman Refuses in Superman vs Meshi Manga
- Will Simon Bisley Lobo Original Covers/Artwork Break Auction Records?
- PrintWatch: The Nice House On The Lake & The Conjuring Get 2nd Prints
- Barry Windsor-Smith Conan & Weapon X Original Cover Art At Auction
- John Paul Leon Batman/Catwoman Special #1 Delayed Until Christmas
- What Today's Massive X-Men Spoilers Say About Wolverine's Genitalia
- Todd McFarlane Spider-Man, Batman, Spawn #50 Original Art at Auction
- Stuart Immonen Joins Mark Millar for The Magic Order Vol 2 in October
- Planet-Size Spoilers – The Daily LITG, 16th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Immortal She-Hulk
She-Hulk stormed the reading chart a year ago, far ahead of any of her competitors. Marvel had an advance hit on their hands.
- Marvel Comics Announce Immortal She-Hulk, Spinning Out of Empyre
- Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
- Marvel Reschedule Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, Juggernaut
- GI Joe Combines with TOA Heavy Industries for New 1000Toys Figures
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- DC Comics Mix Up 1:100 Covers For Death Metal #1
- Marvel to Launch New Captain Britain Comic in X of Swords?
- Tom King and Trevor Von Eeden's Unpublished Black Lives Matter Comic
- What's A Hybrid Novel? I'm Not Sure Exactly… But I Created One
- Is Punchline Getting a Comic Book Of Her Very Own?
LITG seven years ago, The Return of Thanos.
He does seem to stick around despite all manner of deaths, doesn't he?
- Thanos is Back in Guardians of the Galaxy #6 (Preview)
- Marvel Teases a Fantastic Four/Spider-Man Crossover
- "The Umbrella Academy" Cast Announce Season 2 Table Reads [VIDEO]
- "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora Return
- "Mortal Kombat 11" Releases Patch Notes Ahead Of DLC Update
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Robert Lee Beerbohm, comic book historian and retailer
- Patrick Olliffe, artist on Untold Tales of Spider-Man and Spider-Girl.
- Emmett Furey, comics journalist
- Hilary Barta, comics inker, writer, artist on the like of The Thing, What The? and Fear Agent.
- Richard Maurizio, artist on Tom & Jerry.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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