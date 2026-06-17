Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absoluite Batman, absolute, barbara gordon, newlitg

Barbara Gordon As The Bat In The Daily LITG, 17th June 2026

Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Our First Look Under The Coat: Barbara Gordon As The Absolute Bat and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover

LITG two years ago, Francesco Mattina across the years

LITG three years ago, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3

LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison Replaces RTD

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Cancellations

LITG six years ago, Immortal She-Hulk

She-Hulk stormed the reading chart a year ago, far ahead of any of her competitors. Marvel had an advance hit on their hands.

LITG seven years ago, The Return of Thanos.

He does seem to stick around despite all manner of deaths, doesn't he?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Robert Lee Beerbohm , comic book historian and retailer

, comic book historian and retailer Patrick Olliffe , artist on Untold Tales of Spider-Man and Spider-Girl.

, artist on Untold Tales of Spider-Man and Spider-Girl. Emmett Furey , comics journalist

, comics journalist Hilary Barta , comics inker, writer, artist on the like of The Thing, What The? and Fear Agent.

, comics inker, writer, artist on the like of The Thing, What The? and Fear Agent. Richard Maurizio, artist on Tom & Jerry.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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