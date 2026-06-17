Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: guillem march, Ofiusa

Guillem March Sets Us Up With Ofiusa In September From Image Comics

Guillem March sets us all up with Ofiusa #1 in September from Image Comics

Guillem March is a Spanish comic book artist and writer who began working for the Spanish publisher Eros Comix on adult comics in 2000. These days, he is better known for his work on Batman, Detective Comics, Gotham City Sirens, Harley Quinn and Catwoman. But in September, he is going back to basics as a writer/creator with the upcoming romantic thriller comic book, Ofiusa, from Image Comics, a six-issue series launching in September. Ofiusa will also feature additional variant covers by Guillem March, including a Raw Art variant, a blank sketch variant, and an NSFW polybagged variant… as seen below. And accompanying other creator-owned titles of his, such as Karmen, Laura, Monika and Summer Muse.

"In Ofiusa, the romance between the irresistible Mar and the young entrepreneur Joan gets off to a flying start. In another timeline, Joan meets the enigmatic Isla on a paradise island. A love triangle in which everyone is hiding something, while a dark secret from the past awaits to be revealed. With exquisite artwork that evokes paradise and a story that gradually lays bare the characters' souls—while also leaving room for fun, seduction, and the search for truth. Be careful when diving into the waters of Ofiusa."

"With Ofiusa, I've created the kind of comic I enjoy reading as a fan," said Guillem March. "I love the personal projects of creators with a unique voice. They might be a bit risky or outside the mainstream, and they're certainly not for readers looking for more conventional comics, but they exude soul and a love for a job well done. Ofiusa has taken many years of work, and it's a bit dizzying to think it's finally seeing the light of day, but it's the comic I'm most proud of to date."

Ofiusa #1 by Guillem Match will be published by Image Comics on the 16th of September 2026.

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